“Will fly in ten minutes”: NATO’s Achilles heel named

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The recent joint exercises of Russia and Belarus “West-2021” demonstrated the poor preparedness of Europe in the event of a full-scale military conflict. According to the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. According to the author of the article, Per Nyholm, Poland continues to be a stronghold of Europe in the east, and it has common security problems with Denmark. With an attack from Russia, both Warsaw and Copenhagen will be at risk. First of all, we are talking about the so-called Suwalki corridor – a hundred-kilometer border between Lithuania and Poland, which in theory could connect the Kaliningrad region with Belarus. As the journalist notes, Moscow specializes in tank troops and infantry, and they will find ideal application on this open flat terrain. “Recent calculations have shown that if Russia attacks Poland, Warsaw will fall on the fifth day – this is a shocking estimate that is known in Copenhagen. & Lt; … & gt; Russian missiles can reach Bornholm in ten minutes, and to Copenhagen – in half an hour, “- stressed Nyholm. The author of the material also noted that the Poles retained memories of the repeated divisions of the country, which, in turn, results in their conflicts with Brussels due to a special desire for freedom. Nevertheless, Warsaw is more concerned about combat readiness than US President Joe Biden and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the author lamented. “The Suwalki Corridor raises the question: Will Washington respond with anything other than loud protests if Russia dividing NATO with one unexpected night maneuver? into two parts? Has Joe Biden, who is so keen on China, ever heard of Bornholm? ” – summed up Nyukholm. The practical phase of the Belarusian-Russian strategic maneuvers “West-2021” took place from 10 to 16 September. Their task was to check the readiness of the military command and control bodies of the two countries for joint actions to protect the security and territorial integrity of the Union State. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

