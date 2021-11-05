Digest: Europe is at the epicenter of a pandemic, a pill from covid and who in America will be taken to the Marines

59 minutes ago

Europe is at the epicenter of a pandemic again

The head of WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned that the region is again at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and another half a million people may die there in the next three months.

The cause of the crisis, according to WHO, is the uneven pace of vaccination in different countries and the softening of quarantine measures in Europe.

The number of new daily cases of the disease in Europe is growing for almost six weeks in a row, and the number of new deaths per day is just over seven weeks in a row: so far, this is about 250 thousand cases and 3600 deaths per day.

The leaders in the growth in the number of infections and deaths were Russia, Ukraine and Romania. In Russia on November 4, a new maximum mortality rate – 1195 people died.

Pill from covid

For the first time in the world, British authorities have approved a pill for the fight against coronavirus. A drug called molnupiravir will be prescribed to the most vulnerable patients.

Clinical trials have shown that it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by about half when taken early in the disease.

At COP26 youth day – indoor and outdoor

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, And, of course, what kind of environmental protest these days without Greta Thunberg

The International Climate Conference in Glasgow on Friday will discuss the role of youth, education and public opinion in the fight against global warming.

Young people were quick to respond – mass protests by activists of the Friday for the Future movement are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. They are unhappy with the position of some large countries such as China, the United States and Australia, which have not promised to phase out coal consumption by 2040.

60 billion case

The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday may approve a 2014 arbitration award in the Yukos case, which orders Russia to pay ex-shareholders approximately $ 60 billion in compensation.

The Yukos affair has been dragging on for almost two decades and played a decisive role in the distribution of roles between government, business and the courts in Russia during the era of Vladimir Putin.

Russia does not intend to comply with the court’s decision and pay compensation. In 2015, Putin signed a law allowing the Constitutional Court to invalidate decisions of international courts.

The new album of the ABBA group is released

The legendary Swedish band ABBA will release their first album Voyage in 40 years. New songs, the musicians say, were written, absolutely regardless of all the changes in fashion and style of recent decades. Partly because in Voyage, the musicians wanted to recreate the original spirit of ABBA – because in modern music, as Benny Anderson said, there is nothing to capture him, and nothing to imitate. With details – our columnist Alexander Kan:

$ 10 million for information on DarkSide

The US State Department has promised a reward of up to $ 10 million for information that will help to identify the identity and residence of the main members of the DarkSide hacker group.

Up to $ 5 million has been promised for information that will help arrest people in any country seeking to take part in the operations of this group.

The US believes DarkSide was responsible for this year’s hacker attack on the US Colonial Pipeline. This attack caused fuel shortages in many parts of the United States.

According to open sources, DarkSide is based in Eastern Europe and specializes in cyberattacks using a computer ransomware virus.

Times: only old people will go to battle

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Three-quarters of the Marines’ annual recruitment does not renew after the first three years of service.

The command of the US Marines has decided to recruit older men and women with richer life experience and professional skills – and refuse to recruit teenagers immediately after they graduate from school, the newspaper writes. Times…

Marine Corps Commander General David Berger said he wants to see in the ranks of the Marines people with different talents, able to manage reconnaissance operations of drones and maintain high-tech weapons to counter threats from the major powers – China and Russia.

According to Berger, this will lead to less turnover in the troops: young people who entered the service immediately after school do not usually serve for long, and all their skills acquired in the army are quickly lost in civilian life.

Berger dismissed concerns that older military personnel would not be able to uphold Marine Corps standards. According to him, the requirements for physical condition will be no less stringent, and possibly even more stringent.

But the main thing is that the Marines must be smarter if they want to face opponents like China, the general said, and the only way to do this is to recruit older recruits and give them ranks that match their education and professional experience.

American Marines are nicknamed jarheads in the United States because of their dress uniforms with a high stand-up collar. But jarhead can also be translated as “jerk”. At first, the nickname applied to all Marines, but in the end it became synonymous with fledgling high school graduates, whose first experience of independent living was preparing for war.

Now you can apply for a Marine, with the permission of your parents, at the age of 17. The maximum age is 35, but recruits over 28 must already have military service behind them.

General Berger complains that the current recruitment system was approved back in the 1980s and is working more: about 36,000 Marines (about 75% of the annual recruitment) do not renew their contract after the first three years of service.

The main US Marine service region for the near future is the islands of the Indian and Pacific oceans, where Americans are worried about China’s rapidly growing ambitions.

March to the station

Photo caption, Police detain one of the participants of the “Russian March” -2021

The Russian March has been held in Moscow since 2005 and has long been the largest annual rally by Russian nationalists. But this year, the march consisted mainly of a dozen arrests.

Anastasia Lotareva tells how the traditional rally of Russian nationalists took place and how it turned from thousands of marches into running around the Moscow metro.

Learn from Stanislavsky

“The day has passed, and thank God,” says Leonid Stanislavsky, 97, a tennis player from Kharkov. Especially if on this day you meet Rafael Nadal on the court.

Video caption, The pensioner fought with Nadal