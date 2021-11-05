Digest: Europe is at the epicenter of a pandemic, a pill from covid and who in America will be taken to the Marines

Sick in the ward

Europe is at the epicenter of a pandemic again

The head of WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned that the region is again at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and another half a million people may die there in the next three months.

The cause of the crisis, according to WHO, is the uneven pace of vaccination in different countries and the softening of quarantine measures in Europe.

The number of new daily cases of the disease in Europe is growing for almost six weeks in a row, and the number of new deaths per day is just over seven weeks in a row: so far, this is about 250 thousand cases and 3600 deaths per day.

The leaders in the growth in the number of infections and deaths were Russia, Ukraine and Romania. In Russia on November 4, a new maximum mortality rate – 1195 people died.

