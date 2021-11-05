Dollar High & Qualcomm Stock By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – The dollar hits its highest level in a week as the market revises the relative outlook for global interest rates. The Bank of England and the Czech National Bank are expected to raise interest rates later, although the former’s decision is on the edge of a knife. Stocks are drifting, but Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ :), Toyota (T 🙂 and Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 look strong after impressive results. OPEC is meeting with Russia and other countries, but oil importers are not expected to drastically ease their December production quotas. Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, November 4th.

1. The dollar recovers losses after the “dovish” message from the Fed

The dollar recovered all of the losses it suffered in response to what most analysts saw as a modest first move by the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy at Wednesday’s meeting.

By 6:15 am ET (10:15 am GMT), which tracks the dollar against a basket of advanced economies, rose 0.4% to 94.265, its highest level this week, as analysts agreed that the likelihood of a rate hike is still more realistic in the US than in Japan or the eurozone, where ECB President Christine Lagarde effectively ruled out the possibility in her comments on Wednesday.

Equity markets in Asia and Europe followed the US rally overnight, satisfied with assurances from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank is “keeping pace with the inflation curve.”

2. Tightening monetary policy in Europe

For other central banks, the picture is different. is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic.

, which had previously raised interest rates, kept the key rate at 0.25%. is expected to continue its aggressive upward trend. Analysts expect the key rate to rise further by 50 basis points to 2% after rising 75 basis points last month.

raised its key rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, the second tightening in several months.

3. Stocks are volatile ahead of the opening

US stock markets will open mixed after closing at new record highs on Wednesday in response to the Fed’s announcement, in which Jerome Powell tried his best to emphasize that there was no acceleration in the timing of rate hikes.

By 6:20 am ET, futures are not down 20 points, or less than 0.1%, while futures are not up 0.1% and futures are not up 0.4%.

The yield on the key 10-year Treasury bond, which rose to 1.60% on Wednesday, returned to 1.57%.

The stock likely to be in the spotlight later is Qualcomm, which reported record sales in its fiscal fourth quarter amid strong demand for 5G phones.

4. Applications for unemployment benefits in the United States

It is expected to decline to a new post-pandemic low of 275,000 the day after ADP’s private sector employment report for the month to mid-October was much stronger than expected and posted a net gain of 571,000.

A survey of non-manufacturing business by the Institute for Supply Management also showed a clear increase in activity in October.

Also noteworthy is the US trade data. Last month’s data showed that imports were hitting all-time highs. This indicates that consumer demand remains extremely high.

5. OPEC + is on course

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ministers will meet with Russia and other major oil exporters to decide on production levels for December.

They are not expected to change their pre-announced plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day, despite pressure from President Joe Biden and leaders of other large importers such as India to increase production.

By 6:30 am ET, futures were up 1.4% to $ 82 a barrel, while crude oil rose 1.7% to $ 83.38 a barrel.

Written by Jeffrey Smith