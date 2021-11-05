“Eldorado for migrants” – mayor of Calais accused Britain of indulging refugees – InoTV

Illegal migrants from all over the European Union are trying to get to England via Calais. This was stated in a recent interview by the mayor of the French port city Natasha Bouchard. According to her, London needs to tighten legislation to stop being a “pull factor” for refugees, reports The Daily Telegraph.

“We know that migrants who come to England are taken care of. They get housing, money, – said the head of the French port city. – For them, England remains Eldorado, but the British government does not have the courage to revise its legislation in this area.“.

Bouchard accused Britain of acting like “attraction factor“For illegal immigrants. Therefore, refugees from all over the EU flock to Calais who seek to enter the kingdom through the English Channel.

The mayor also suggested that Paris should force London to change the terms of the so-called Le Touquet treaty. The agreement obliges the French government to monitor migrants before they cross the English Channel, explains The Daily Telegraph.

During the 2017 election race, Emmanuel Macron announced his desire to revise the treaty or abandon it altogether. Later, in negotiations with Theresa May, he secured UK funding for additional border security, the newspaper recalls.

The Le Touquet Treaty actually moved the British border to French soil, preventing many migrants from reaching the shores of Great Britain. Paris has threatened to stop screening refugees if London does not soften its position in the ongoing dispute over fishing licenses, draws the attention of The Daily Telegraph.