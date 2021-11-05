Fed pierced the bubble: the US stops the “printing press” | 03.11.21

The Free Money Holiday, which has lived in global markets and economies since spring 2020, is coming to an end.

The US Federal Reserve is starting to roll back an unprecedented asset repurchase program that pumped $ 4.4 trillion of additional liquidity into the system over a year and a half.

Launched in March 2020 amid collapsing markets and the worst global recession in 70 years, the QE program will be cut by $ 15 billion from November, the Fed announced following a meeting of the Open Markets Committee on Wednesday.

Monthly transaction volume will decline from $ 120 billion to $ 105 billion and then continue to fall at a rate of $ 15 billion each month, the FOMC said in a release.











The volume of buybacks of Treasury bonds (now $ 80 billion a month) will be reduced by 10 billion each month, and mortgage bonds (now 40 billion) – by 5 billion.

As a result, by June 2022, the flow of dollars, which for more than a year poured into the markets from under the “printing press” of the American central bank, will stop to zero.

“With progress on vaccinations and strong government support, indicators of economic activity and employment continue to rise,” the Fed said in a release. Inflation, however, remains a problem. “The imbalance in supply and demand associated with the pandemic and economic recovery has contributed to significant price increases in some sectors,” the release said.

Disrupted supply chains, logistic collapse in ports and skyrocketing energy prices have propelled consumer price increases in the world’s largest economy to a record in 13 years. At the same time, the consumer spending deflator, an indicator preferred by the Fed itself, reached its maximum since January 1991 (4.26%) in August, and producer price inflation in the manufacturing industry became unprecedented in 36 years of observation.

The Fed continues to insist that the inflationary surge is short-term, but it is becoming less confident in this: if the release following the September meeting explained the rise in prices “temporary“Factors, now – factors that,”expected to be temporary“.

Refusal from the policy of buying back assets does not mean preparation for an increase in interest rates, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell assured at a press conference. But the market does not believe him: futures on the Fed rate with a probability of 64% lay its growth in June 2022.

Following the meeting on November 3, the rate remained unchanged – in the range of 0-0.25% per annum.

In total, over a year and a half, central banks issuing reserve currencies printed $ 11 trillion, of which about $ 6 trillion – in the first months of the pandemic, and then about a trillion dollars per quarter, Bank of America analysts estimate.

The liquidity tsunami that has poured into the markets has pushed up asset prices – from stocks to commodities to cryptocurrencies. Capitalization of global stock markets increased by $ 60 trillion and exceeded 140% of world GDP; oil prices returned to 2014 levels, gas and coal prices reached historic highs.

A surplus of money in an environment where production chains are broken has created chaos: the rally in the metals market was a record in a decade, the rise in real food prices in the world has broken records since the 1970s, and the cost of container shipping has jumped 3-5 times.

And now, having spawned an inflationary explosion, central banks are unanimously putting on the brakes. The Central Bank of Canada has already curtailed the buyout of assets, the Central Bank of Australia last week, without warning, stopped buying government bonds as part of the yield control program, bringing down their quotes. The ECB has already cut cash injections, but continues to increase the balance sheet by 30 billion euros per week.

In the case of the United States, the reduction in the buyback program is superimposed on the government’s plans to dramatically increase borrowing in the market, says Nordea strategist Andreas Steno Larsen.

Under the new QE plan, from December to March, the Fed will add $ 300 billion to the system, and the US Treasury will place bonds in a net volume of $ 750 billion to replenish cash reserves after the government debt flow is finally increased.

This means a $ 450 billion outflow of liquidity, says Larsen: there will be less dollars in the system, which means the dollar will become more expensive.

The last time the Fed stopped the “printing press” was in 2014. Against this backdrop, the dollar index experienced its strongest rally since 1999, and oil prices almost tripled.