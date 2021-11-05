https://ria.ru/20211105/indoneziya-1757774186.html
Flood kills at least five people in Indonesia
MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. At least five people have died as a result of flooding caused by seasonal rainstorms in Indonesia’s East Java province, and four others have gone missing, the Associated Press reported. At least 11 were previously reported missing due to seasonal flooding. Providing relief to residents of the affected area is hampered by power outages and road blockages. The National Disaster Management Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed and flooded five villages in the city of Kota Batu. Local agency Antara says the disaster has destroyed 21 house.
