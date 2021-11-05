Forecasters warned of a sharp change in weather in Voronezh

On a long weekend in November, residents of Voronezh have the opportunity to enjoy the last warm days of this year. Although the sun will not please with its appearance, the weather will be favorable for walking, the regional Hydrometeorological Center said.

On Friday and Saturday afternoon, the thermometer will rise to 15 degrees Celsius. This is not an abnormal warming, but still atypical weather for the region in early November. You won’t need an umbrella on Friday, but on Saturday there is a risk of getting caught in the rain. Precipitation will be brought by a cyclone, albeit small, but at the same time the sky will be covered with clouds. And already on Sunday you will have to warm up and this, forecasters say, for a long time.

– After the 7th, the weather will change dramatically. Already almost this warmth, there will not be any Indian summer this year. That is, on the 7th, there will be a cold snap, but this will be the norm, the weather will be normal for our region, – said the forecaster of the Voronezh regional hydrometeorological center Vyacheslav Morozov.

Despite the sharp cold snap, the residents of Voronezh do not have to wait for snow so far. The first snow will fall only at the beginning of December. And in winter, a strong cold snap will come to the region only at the end of the last month of autumn. Read more in the article “Vesti Voronezh”.