FSIN conducts operational development in relation to Alexei Navalny in the colony – News – Echo of Moscow, 11/04/2021

The Federal Penitentiary Service is conducting an operational investigation in relation to Alexei Navalny in the colony. Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the human rights organization Gulagu.net, announced this on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

“The Federal Service for the Execution of Punishments illegally placed Navalny in places of confinement and there is now an operational development in relation to him. What they did to him now cannot be compared with what they did to the victims of torture in the torture detention center of Irkutsk and Saratov OTB 1. But this, of course, is psychological pressure on the instructions of the Central Office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and the FSB. First of all, it is necessary to raise the question of his early release. It is very important to achieve a full-fledged reform and abolition of the Main Operational Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and all operational departments. It is very important for Russia to abandon the GULAG methods of intra-cell operational work, when some prisoners are forced to do something illegal, repressive towards other prisoners at the direction of their supervisors and superiors. This happened in the Irkutsk SIZO 1, and in the Saratov prison hospital, and we see the same in IK 2 in the Vladimir region. This is the use of some prisoners against others, when they entrust all the dirty work to recruited prisoners, fearing criminal liability for abuse of authority with the use of violence, ”he said.

V. Osechkin noted that the public should control the conditions of the politician’s detention.

“The fate of Alexei Navalny, while he is in the FSIN, should remain an object of public control and, first of all, of course, the media. But we must not forget that thousands and thousands of other prisoners are subjected to similar operational pressure, here it is necessary to raise the issue of reforming the FSIN as a whole, of abandoning the GULAG vicious practices of intra-cell development, ”he concluded.

Former prisoners of the Pokrovsky colony, where Alexei Navalny is serving his sentence, in an interview with the TV channel “Dozhd *” told about the mockery of the politician. Nariman Osmanov and Yevgeny Burak reported that they and others who were serving sentences in the same detachment with Navalny were instructed not to talk to the politician, to write down everything he says or does. The records were handed over to the employees of the colony, from whom new assignments were received. The leadership of IK-2 demanded that the prisoners create complete isolation for the politician.

According to N. Osmanov and E. Burak, the politician’s cellmates had to carry out the task at night, not letting him sleep, watching him wherever he went, and not leaving him alone even in the restroom. In addition, Alexei Navalny, according to former prisoners, was provoked into conflicts and convinced that the prisoner in the next bed had an open form of tuberculosis. The convicts were also shown films hinting at Navalny’s non-traditional sexual orientation.

The Public Monitoring Commission of the Vladimir Region told journalists that they had not received any complaints about being held in the Pokrovsky colony and, according to the latest information, “everything is fine” from Navalny. Earlier, the Russian authorities have repeatedly reported that there are no political motives in the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.

* TV Channel Dozhd is a media recognized as a foreign agent.