Genomic examination can be made mandatory for all Russians

Genomic examination involves taking a DNA sample from a person.

In the future, genomic expertise can be extended to all Russians. About this, as reported by “Interfax”, warned the deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Anatoly Vyborny, who allows the introduction of genomic registration for everyone.

At the first stage, it will be introduced for migrants. Further, Anatoly Vyborny proposes to extend the procedure to all those who have committed criminal offenses, then to those who have committed administrative violations, and then to the rest of the Russians.

“- If we see that the law is good and society supports it, then, I think, ultimately – for everyone”, – said the politician.

He assessed the chances of passing the bill on genomic expertise as high. According to Vyborny, the implementation of the initiative will nullify the commission of crimes by migrants in the country.

According to the parliamentarian, genomic data will allow law enforcement agencies to quickly identify those responsible for offenses and bring them to justice.

“- When the participants know that even with an administrative offense they will be established, then the desire to hooliganism will be much less”, – concluded the deputy.

In addition, as Anatoly Vyborny noted, now there are often cases when it is difficult or impossible to identify a victim, memory loss or a murdered person, so if a bill appears on the genomic examination of all citizens of the Russian Federation, this will help “not only to establish the identity of the offender, but also in order to quickly establish the identity of the victim ”.

On November 3, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to prepare legislative proposals on the genomic registration of labor migrants in connection with the increase in their crimes.