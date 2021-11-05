George and Amal Clooney at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Tender Bar

Yesterday in Los Angeles there was a private premiere of George Clooney’s The Tender Bar. It is an adaptation of John Moringer’s novel “Tender Bar”, which was first published in 2005. According to the plot of the book, the main character is a young guy who wants to find a replacement for his father, and for this he meets adult men in a bar.

For 60-year-old George Clooney, this is the ninth work in which he takes the director’s chair. Nevertheless, at a significant event for him, 43-year-old wife Amal Clooney came to support him. For a couple, this is a rare joint appearance, so journalists could not miss the opportunity to ask them about raising twins – 4-year-old Ella and Alexandra. So, they admitted that quarantine did not greatly affect their upbringing: all because when the pandemic began, they were only a little over two years old:

I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry, ”he joked. And Amal added that her husband “teaches them all sorts of pranks and mischief.” I think it will pay off over time, ”said George.

On the path Amal came out in a black and silver dress with slits at the waist, which did not hide her figure. Thus, all questions regarding her second pregnancy, which the American media wrote about in July this year, have disappeared. Then it was reported that the lawyer was in the second trimester.

The couple spent the summer in Italy: the paparazzi managed to photograph the Clooney couple on July 19 on Lake Como, on the shore of which the couple have their own mansion, where they like to spend this time of the year and invite friends. Two years ago, for example, to visit them came ex-US President Barack Obama with his wife Michelle. Insiders reported that Amal and George flew to Italy in early summer and celebrated the twins’ 4th birthday there. Ella and Alexandra…