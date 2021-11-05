George Clooney taught kids “terrible things” for his wife’s pranks

American actor George Clooney admitted that he taught children “terrible things” for the sake of pranks of his wife Amal Clooney. Reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The actor explained that the antics of the twins Ella and Alexander shock his wife, and this is what he considers the best part of fatherhood. You can take Nutella paste, put it in your diaper, or rub it on your ankle. When mom enters the room, the children take off the diaper and hold it, and she says: “Oh, okay. Wait. Don’t move.” And they take it and eat it, ”Clooney said.

He noted that earlier his partner in pranks was Alexander, while it took Ella a while to realize how much fun it was. “The worst thing you can do is leave me alone with them for a long time, because what they learn is just awful,” the actor laughed.

In 2019, Clooney revealed how he pranked the housekeeper by pretending to eat dirty diapers. Clooney said that he took a clean diaper, smeared it with chocolate paste and threw it in the bin. When the maid came, he took the diaper back, began to lick it and rub his face against it. Seeing this, the housekeeper screamed and ran out of the room.

Follow NEWS.am STYLE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram