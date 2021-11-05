Georgian authorities assess the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to Ukraine | News | News

The Georgian authorities do not expect a request from Kiev to transfer ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili to Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday, November 4, by the chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” Irakli Kobakhidze.

“Based on the information that I have, this (request for the transfer of Saakashvili. – Ed.) Will not happen for various reasons, including the fact that Mikheil Saakashvili has tired the Ukrainians with his antics,” he said in an interview TV channel IMEDI.

At the end of October, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the ruling Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Kovalchuk, said that the country’s authorities had prepared a text of an appeal to Georgia demanding that Saakashvili be handed over to Ukraine. Kovalchuk said that the state of the continuing hunger strike of a citizen of Ukraine is critical, he has little strength left.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry noted that the information that negotiations are underway between Tbilisi and Kiev on the transfer of Saakashvili does not correspond to reality.

On the same day, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she would never pardon the former head of state in prison.

On October 29, a criminal case was opened in Georgia on suspicion of conspiracy to forcibly change the constitutional order, overthrow or seize state power. It was noted that individuals planned to block roads in order to prevent Saakashvili from being transported to another prison or to a prison hospital, thereby creating an uncontrollable situation and chaos.

On October 20, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia formally charged Saakashvili in connection with illegal crossing of the country’s border. Local television broadcast footage of a politician hiding in the ventilation compartment of a dairy truck.

Saakashvili was detained on October 1 in Tbilisi after returning to the country ahead of local elections.

Earlier, the ex-president was convicted in absentia in Georgia for the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. He is also a defendant in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget. Cases are considered in court.