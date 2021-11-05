Georgian doctor told how Saakashvili’s hunger strike threatens his life

https://ria.ru/20211105/golodovka-1757770604.html

TBILISI, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Georgian doctor Nona Abesadze told RIA Novosti what processes are taking place in the body of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 36 days, and when the critical moment comes. factors: from the weight and fat cells of a person, from the state of the liver, the level of glucose in the body, from what type of hunger strike he adheres to, how much fluid he takes daily, etc. A direct threat to life occurs in the sixth week of a strict hunger strike, “she said. Saakashvili said that the first thing that happens in the human body is the drop in glucose and hemoglobin levels, the formula in the blood changes and the kidneys are disrupted. Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for 36 days in protest, as he considers himself a political prisoner. The personal physician of the ex-president of Georgia, Nikoloz Kipshidze, told reporters on Thursday that the politician’s condition is so serious that he needs to be hospitalized in a multidisciplinary clinic. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, and he is undergoing several criminal cases at home. The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The politician has Ukrainian citizenship. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that he personally and the country’s authorities will deal with the return of Saakashvili. Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said that the issue of Saakashvili’s extradition to Ukraine is not being considered.

