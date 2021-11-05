https://ria.ru/20211105/golodovka-1757770604.html
Georgian doctor told how Saakashvili's hunger strike threatens his life
Georgian doctor Nona Abesadze told RIA Novosti what processes are taking place in the body of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 36 days
TBILISI, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Georgian doctor Nona Abesadze told RIA Novosti what processes are taking place in the body of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 36 days, and when the critical moment comes. factors: from the weight and fat cells of a person, from the state of the liver, the level of glucose in the body, from what type of hunger strike he adheres to, how much fluid he takes daily, etc. A direct threat to life occurs in the sixth week of a strict hunger strike," she said. Saakashvili said that the first thing that happens in the human body is the drop in glucose and hemoglobin levels, the formula in the blood changes and the kidneys are disrupted. Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for 36 days in protest, as he considers himself a political prisoner. The personal physician of the ex-president of Georgia, Nikoloz Kipshidze, told reporters on Thursday that the politician's condition is so serious that he needs to be hospitalized in a multidisciplinary clinic. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, and he is undergoing several criminal cases at home. The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The politician has Ukrainian citizenship. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that he personally and the country's authorities will deal with the return of Saakashvili. Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said that the issue of Saakashvili's extradition to Ukraine is not being considered.
“According to scientific research, it is impossible to say with accuracy how many days a starving person can withstand, since it all depends on several factors: on the weight and fat cells of a person, on the state of the liver, the level of glucose in the body, on what type of hunger strike, how much fluid takes daily, and so on. A direct threat to life comes on the sixth week of a strict hunger strike, “- said the doctor.
She said that the first thing that happens in the human body is the decrease in glucose and hemoglobin levels, the formula in the blood changes and the kidneys are disrupted.
“As for the story with Saakashvili, as far as I know, he is receiving medication, that is, he is given transfusion with microelements, so it’s difficult for me to say exactly about his state of health. toxins, that this will become disastrous, therefore, serious intervention is already needed. Therefore, a starving politician can bring his condition to a critical level, “the doctor said.
The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is being held in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.
