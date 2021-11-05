GISMETEO: What cars do Russians have the most coveted this year? – Auto

The specialists of the Avito.Avto portal interviewed ten thousand Russian motorists and found out which car models are the most desirable. As it turned out, 21% of survey participants have already purchased a dream car, and 69% are only thinking about it. Only a tenth of the respondents could not give an exact answer to this question, according to the portal. Speedme…
According to the majority, crossovers and SUVs are considered ideal cars, gaining 24% and 31% of the votes, respectively. 15% of respondents voted for sedans, 11% for station wagons, and only 9% of respondents noted hatchbacks and liftbacks.
In the struggle for the title of the best internal combustion engine, gasoline engines became the leader – 42% of survey participants voted for them, 22% of respondents prefer hybrid power plants, 13% of motorists voted for diesel engines, and 10% believe that electric motors are the best option.
The title of “ideal” was given to cars from German manufacturers – 39% of respondents voted for them. The second place was taken by Japanese cars with 33% of votes, Korean models were noted by only 5% of the survey participants, domestic ones – 4%, and American ones gained only 3% of the votes.
The survey results are fully consistent with the sales statistics: according to data for the last year, the most popular cars were representatives of Japanese and German manufacturers, whose sales figures were 19.2% and 14.2%, respectively.
On the question of the cost, the opinion of the respondents was divided into two parts: the first half stated that they were ready to pay up to two million rubles for the desired car, the second announced their readiness to buy a car for a higher price.
