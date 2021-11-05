Hotel in Mexican Cancun was seized after shootout on the beach | News | News

The shootout of drug dealers took place on a beach located near Mexican Cancun. After the shooting, unidentified persons seized the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, as it became known on Thursday, November 4.

Quintana Roo state officials said there were no casualties among tourists on the popular beach. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office confirmed the deaths of two criminals during an armed showdown.

“The Quintana Roo State Attorney’s Office reports that clashes have been reported between members of rival drug trafficking groups at Bahia Petempich Beach in Puerto Morelos. Two participants in the shootout were killed on the spot. There are no seriously injured people, ”says the message prosecutors.

Mexican TV channel ADN40 reported one tourist was “slightly injured” after the incident.

Later in Twitter NBC Universal executive director Mike Singer has reported that attackers have seized the Ziva Riviera hotel. The man was inside the building and said that the visitors were taken to a dark room for security reasons.

According to Singer, an armed man came from the beach. Guests and staff were told to duck and hide. The people in the rooms barricaded the doors with chairs. There was no information about what exactly happened at the hotel – a lone gunman or a massive terrorist seizure. The guests and staff did not know what was going on.

Later, Singer wrote that the armed man was detained, no deaths or injuries were reported. Guests are now escorted to their rooms in small groups.

Some frightened guests described a lone gunner approaching a secluded resort from the beach. They indicated that he opened fire while playing volleyball. There were also reports that the shooter or shooters were holding “machine guns” when they approached the resort area.

A spokesperson for the Hyatt Ziva Riviera in Cancun told the Daily Beast that hotel staff “immediately contacted the local authorities,” who have already arrived and are investigating.

The US Embassy in Mexico said it was investigating reports of the shooting.

Russian diplomats reported that Russian citizens were not injured in the shooting outside a hotel in Cancun, Mexico. Representatives of the embassy contacted the police and clarified all the information, Andrei Troyanovsky, head of the Russian consular department in Mexico, told Izvestia.

“We know what is written in the press, but that there are no Russian tourists there and they have not suffered in any way, that’s for sure. We requested information from the police, there is no talk of Russian citizens there, ”he said.

In February, an armed attack in the Mexican state of Jalisco killed 11 people and injured two others. The regional prosecutor’s office reported that a group of men were drinking beer outside their home when they were attacked by unidentified men who drove up to the scene in a truck.