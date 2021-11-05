How Amber Heard continues to destroy Johnny Depp

Young, talented and beautiful Amber Heard turned out to be a real black pearl for Johnny Depp. With a slight movement of her hand, the vengeful girl, after her divorce in 2017, launched Jack Sparrow’s ship on the sharp rocks of the American public – and smashed it to pieces. After accusations of domestic violence, Depp was excommunicated from the main projects in his life: the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

Heard confirmed the loud accusations with convincing acting: she came to the courts in the form of a hunted lamb, in a black dress and with a face like at a commemoration. The high-profile process was superimposed on the hysterical American struggle for the rights of all against all – as a result, Amber sued Johnny for $ 7 million (536 million rubles) under an amicable agreement. But this was not enough for her: she wrote an emotional column for the Washington Post about abusive relationships.

After that, the persecution moved into an active phase – Depp was fired from all flagship projects. The actor filed a counterclaim for defamation and compensation for irreparable reputational damage in the amount of $ 50 million (3.8 billion rubles) and even began to ruin the charges of his ex-wife, only to the point of this …

“I hit you, but I didn’t hurt you!”

The 87 videos that the actor provided to the investigation clearly show how Hurd behaves inappropriately, provokes and rushes at him with fists, throws household items. Once, according to the actor, in a fit of anger, she cut off his finger with a broken vodka bottle (as if it was in Ryazan!). In another, she stubbed out her cigarette on his face. In the third, she put, sorry, a bunch on his pillow when her husband dared to be late for a party in her honor. According to Hurd, it was such a joke, a playful punishment. Say, she was fooling around with friends who were not late for a get-together.

The 72 audio tapes from Depp have made the couple’s high relationship even clearer.

“I hit you, I don’t know what exactly was the movement of my hand,” Hurd shouts. “You’re okay, I didn’t hurt you. I hit you, but not with my fist.

“You’re killing me,” Depp says. – What have you turned me into? My son (from a previous marriage. – Author) goes to school, and his classmates ask him: “Does your dad beat his wife?”

– Come on, Johnny, go and tell everyone: “I, Johnny Depp, a man, became a victim of domestic violence!” – a young fury makes fun of the man. – Let’s see how many people believe you and how many will take your side. You are bigger and stronger. And I am a woman weighing 52 kg. Well, not now, but weighed almost 52. And you want to go out and tell everyone: “She started it”? What’s real?

In addition, the media published video footage from the cameras of Depp’s house, where you can see how Heard visits Elon Musk (the same one) at night and she gently cuddles him in the elevator while her husband is filming in Australia. After that, their affectionate correspondence was made public, dated 2016, that is, when the actors were still married. In a word, in any other country, Amber would already be called a popular word in any courtyard and entrance. But not in the United States, where every day there is a battle for women’s rights.

Grandiose lie

At one of the last trials, which took place on April 19, Hurd was again caught in a lie. Los Angeles cops and video footage from their chest cameras did not confirm signs of a fight and mayhem at the home of the stars on the day the cops arrived on call. Neither bodily harm, nor material damage, which Amber spoke of (bruises, wine-drenched walls, broken dishes), were not found by the police at the “scene of the incident”. The report indicated that the police “did not identify Hurd as a victim of domestic violence.”

– The testimony of Amber and her friends turned out to be another grandiose lie, – stated the actor’s lawyer Adam Waldman.

Depp’s defense requires a review of the court’s decision, but the verdict is still there.

And the facts are as follows: in “Pirates of the Caribbean” Jack Sparrow will no longer be, and in “Fantastic Beasts” instead of Depp, Danish “Hannibal” Mads Mikkelsen was appointed for the role of the sinister Grindelwald. Netflix has removed all projects featuring the actor from its library. Johnny started an Instagram account for the first time in 57 years of his life and posts short videos of how he draws alone in his studio while smoking.

Amber Heard, on the contrary, is doing well: she flashed in the image of Mera in the fresh “Justice League of Zach Snyder” and got the main role in the sequel to “Aquaman”. True, comments on the actress’s Instagram posts are usually disabled for some reason.

