how anti-makers seize shopping centers and attack promoters

The police are looking for rioters who shouted: “We are in power here”, and against the instigators of the riots are instituted

“Some guy got to the bottom of the girls, took away the poster and broke it,” – sources of “BUSINESS Online” describe the confrontation between vaccination opponents and promoters at the Tandem shopping center. The object for the attack fell under the distribution by mistake – advertisers were promoting a service for creating pictures through QR codes. An even more daring and senseless incident occurred in Nizhnekamsk – a group of anti-Axis for the sake of promoting in social networks briefly seized a shopping center and began to let customers through without QR codes. A check was started against the invaders of the shopping center, and a case was opened against Tatyana Guryeva, a deputy of the city council of Naberezhnye Chelny. Read more about the “people’s anger” against compulsory vaccination – in the material “BUSINESS Online”.

“Come in, we are in power here”: how the seizure of the Nizhnekamsk shopping center will backfire

The police organized an inspection after the seizure of a shopping center in Nizhnekamsk by anti-militants, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan reported today. The footage, which appeared on social networks, shows that, presumably, in the Beryozka shopping center, unknown persons literally paralyzed the work of security and urged visitors to pass without showing a QR code.

The information about the incident came to the police of Nizhnekamsk from the security guard of the shopping center. By the time the crew of the patrol-post service arrived, the violators of public order were no longer present.

How many people took part in the anti-Axis action is still unknown. It is noted that after the identity of the offenders is established, they will be brought to administrative responsibility. However, already now we can say that the infamous chelninka was more active than others, judging by the personnel. Agina Altynbaeva… “Come on in, come on in,” a female voice-over says to visitors as they prepare to show the QR code. – We canceled, of course. We are in power here. “

Next to Altynbaeva in the center there were several more activists who said that the introduction of QR codes was illegal. “We are divided into classes,” said one of the activists. The guard of the shopping center did not fight back the noisy group and just watched what was happening from the side.

Let us remind you that earlier Altynbaeva became the face of the anti-Axis movement “Resistance to Coercion”. “Cohesion will help stop all the chaos that is happening in relation to us!” – said the woman in one of the videos. Earlier, she published an ad where she offered everyone to take them to any store in the city without a QR code for 500 rubles. I promised many children a half price discount.

“He tried to break their poster, shouted:“ We’ve got your QR codes fucked up! ”

Nizhnekamsk shopping center is not the only point where supporters of anti-Axis have struck. On Altynbaeva’s VKontakte page, you can find similar videos filmed in Chelny and Muslyumovo stores. On the eve of a similar action, the resistance was staged at the Tandem shopping center. Already a male voice-over called for people to pass on, and claimed that QR codes had been canceled.

Later, a video appeared on the network, which was filmed, presumably, at the same Tandem shopping center. At the entrance to the mall, young girls stood with posters with images of QR codes. At some point, a young man, dressed in all black, took the poster away from them, broke it in half with a few kicks, trampled it and left.

The sudden protest was caught on video. “It happened around 1 pm today. I passed the Tandem shopping center and saw girls with large QR codes. I was about to leave when some guy got to the bottom of them. He took the poster and broke it. I tried to ask him something, but he had already left, – told the author of the video in an interview with the correspondent of “BUSINESS Online”, who introduced himself Daniel… – When he tried to break their poster, he shouted something like: “Were your QR codes!” I then looked at the posters, I see that this is some kind of advertisement. But, apparently, this guy misunderstood something. “

As it turned out, the promoters had nothing to do with the topic of coronavirus and vaccination. The girls advertised a page on Instagram where you can order a painting on canvas. The passer-by’s actions shocked them.

In relation to Tatyana Guryeva, a report was drawn up stating that she held the event, ignoring the demands of law enforcement officers. Gurieva insists that she came to the park at the appointed time to notify citizens that the picket against illegal QR codes and restrictions on movement has been canceled.

The police opened an administrative case against the deputy of the city council Chelny

Zakamye remains the epicenter of the anti-Axe movement. On October 30, resistances from neighboring cities were ready to gather in Naberezhnye Chelny for a rally for voluntary vaccination, against illegal QR codes and restrictions on movement. However, the city authorities revoked the permission for the picket, and in relation to the ardent opponent of the QR-codes regime, the deputy of the city council of Chelny Tatiana Gurieva initiated an administrative case. According to the communist, on November 1 she received a call from an operative of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Avtozavodsky OP and invited her to give an explanation about the holding of an unauthorized rally against the “kuardaun”. It turned out that a report was drawn up against Guryeva that she nevertheless held the event, ignoring the demands of law enforcement officers. Gurieva insists that she came to the park at the appointed time to notify citizens that the picket has been canceled.

“The authorities are clearly frightened by the growing protest of citizens in defense of their legal rights, against violation of their constitutional right to protect life and health, to voluntary vaccination, against the introduction of illegal QR codes, restrictions on freedom of movement,” the statement on the official website of the Chelny Communists Russia ”with a bright headline“ The authorities were scared of collecting signatures ”.

Nail Magdeev: “Some kind of movement [появились], rallies. Did they call them “Antivaxers”? We must allow them to hold rallies in intensive care. Let them go there and spend there! And it turns out that the people who are lying face down under the droppers will be told that the vaccine should not have been done! “

Mayor Chelnov spoke on this topic this week Nail Magdeev… He advised opponents of the vaccine to visit the “red zone”. “Some kind of movement [появились], rallies. Did they call them “Antivaxers”? We must allow them to hold rallies in intensive care. Let them go there and spend there! – Mayor Magdeev was indignant. – And people will be told, who lie there under the droppers, face down, that the vaccine should not have been done, it turns out! We need to continue playing roulette with death. What other arguments are needed? “

Despite the cancellation of the picket, “Communists of Russia” organized a collection of 600 signatures for their appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, to the presidents of Russia and Tatarstan. “Residents of Mendeleevsk, Almetyevsk, Nizhnekamsk, Mamadysh, Elabuga came to the office of the city committee, who wanted to take part in the picket. Also called the residents of Kazan, who went to the Chelny ad to the Kazan Victory Park. We are sure that if the picket had taken place, thousands of citizens would have taken part in it, which would have been a very significant public outcry and a warning to the authorities, ”the organizers of the resistance are sure.