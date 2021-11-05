How easy it is to get a Unified Apple One Premier for 995 – Wylsacom

Late on Wednesday evening, November 3, Apple made available to Russians a new single subscription, Apple One Premier. For all services, the subscription is available as a family subscription, which can be accessed by up to five people.

Apple One Premier includes the following services:

Apple Music for all your family (separately costs 269 rubles per month);

iCloud + for 2 TB (separately costs 599 rubles per month) – in this case, the total volume will be divided among all members of the subscription;

Apple TV + (separately costs 199 rubles per month);

Apple Arcade (separately costs 199 rubles per month);

New service Apple Fitness + (separately costs 249 rubles per month).

If you subscribe to all services separately, you will get 1,515 rubles. But Apple offers to save and subscribe for 995 rubles a month.

Connecting Apple One Premier is easy. Go to Settings, tap on the name on your Apple ID, and go to Subscriptions:

Next, scroll to the bottom of the window that opens, select “Premium subscription” and pay:

The first month a trial subscription will be available, so within 30 days you will be able to determine whether you need it or not.

You can also unsubscribe from Apple One at any time in Subscriptions. To do this, click on Apple One and in the window that opens, scroll to the very bottom, where you will see a red button:

After refusal, all services and subscriptions will work until the end of the payment period. For example, I realized that Apple One Premier is not profitable for me – I only use iCloud and Apple TV +. Even if I had a 2 TB cloud storage, I would have paid a total of 798 rubles per month, which is two hundred rubles cheaper than the specified tariff. Therefore, I can unsubscribe today, but use it until December 3rd.