How the lawyer Andrei Zhilin was detained “BNK

BNK publishes an exclusive video from the scene. Recall Andrey Zhilin on the night of November 4 taken to a medical institution for examination. The device showed an alcohol content of 0.834 milligrams per liter.

BNK video

We remind that Andrei Zhilin was offered to undergo a drunkenness examination on the spot.

– It is necessary to pass … You said that you agree that you are intoxicated. You are a lawyer that you know that you need to go through the examination procedure on the spot or we will go to the emergency room, the employee said.

“I think so, let’s go to the emergency room,” the man replied.

– So you refuse? – the employee specified.

The video also shows Andrei Zhilin going through the examination procedure in the room. After that, the message “0.834 mg / l” appears on the device.

When this incident took place remains unknown.

Also in the car, in the front passenger seat was a man who was called Yaremenko Dmitry Grigorievich, in the back passenger seat there was a woman named Olga Gennadievna.

According to the BNK, these were the deputy of the Inta council Dmitry Yaremenko and, presumably, the wife of the lawyer. A source familiar with the situation told BNK that on the evening of November 3, the lawyer was sitting in the “Chocolate” cafe, which belongs to the deputy, drank two bottles of cognac there, and then got behind the wheel. At about 1 am on November 4, he was stopped by a traffic police patrol.