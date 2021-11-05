Import of tangerines of a major Turkish supplier is prohibited, he will have to look for a replacement so that there is no shortage | 74.ru

– There will certainly be an increase in prices due to a reduction in supply – this is how the laws of the market work. However, we do not expect a very large deficit – there will be enough tangerines for everyone, – Ashot Efendiyev, the owner of a St. Petersburg chain of fruit shops, reassures customers. – So far, there are enough already imported stocks, and closer to the New Year, the business will have to increase the supply of tangerines from Morocco. In addition, a new harvest has already started from Abkhazia and Georgia. It can be predicted that there will still be a surge in prices, but after December 20-25, prices should go down.

But the trouble is, cheap tangerines from Abkhazia have not been born this year. According to the local Ministry of Agriculture, the harvest this year will be almost twice as low as last year, only 27-30 thousand tons. Even if all this volume comes to the Russian market, it will provide only about 5%, and there is no need to talk about replacing 237 thousand tons of Turkish mandarins even in theory.

There is much more hope for countries in which citrus cultivation is supported not only by a suitable climate, but also by a well-developed infrastructure for processing, storage and transportation. Investments in them are billions of dollars, which neither Abkhazia nor even Georgia has yet. The real leaders of the world market are Italy and Spain (all together the EU countries produce 3.4 million tons of tangerines a year, but due to the food embargo introduced by the Russian government back in 2014, they cannot be brought to us), Morocco (1, 2 million tons), Turkey (1.5 million). The US and Japan each harvested about 880,000 tonnes each last year, followed by South Korea, South Africa, Argentina and Australia, the USDA calculated this summer. However, the really huge tangerine industry turns out to be in China – 23 million tons last year. True, they practically do not go for export – the Chinese themselves eat everything, sharing only a little with the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.