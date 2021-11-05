https://ria.ru/20211105/bust-1757532956.html

In England, archaeologists have discovered unique ancient Roman statues

In England, archaeologists have discovered three Roman busts near the ruins of an abandoned medieval church, located about 80 kilometers from London

2021-11-05

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. In England, archaeologists have discovered three Roman busts near the ruins of an abandoned medieval church, located about 80 kilometers from London, according to Artnet News. Two stone statues with the faces and bodies of an adult man and a woman, and the third in the form of a child’s head. All of them are characteristic of early Roman sculpture. Experts believe that the discovered artifacts may date back to the time when England was part of the Roman Empire from 43 to 410 AD. At the same site, researchers have previously discovered a well-preserved hexagonal glass jug more than a thousand years old, which scientists believe also belongs to the Roman era, as well as tiles, cremation urns and pieces of painted plaster. The discovered objects will be transferred to the laboratory for further cleaning and research. Where they will end up after is still unknown.

