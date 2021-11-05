In Primorye, QR codes are proposed to be entered for shops, hotels and hairdressing salons – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The head of the territorial Rospotrebnadzor proposed to expand the operation of the QR code system to non-food stores, hotels, beauty salons and saunas. This issue was discussed at a meeting of the operational headquarters on Friday, November 5.

According to the government of the Primorsky Territory, the chief sanitary doctor of Primorye Tatyana Detkovskaya announced the need to strengthen anti-epidemic measures.

“The growth of coronavirus infection has continued for four weeks, starting from October 4. Among professional groups, in comparison with the previous week, the growth among workers in the trade of non-food products, for example, amounted to 40%, “- said Detkovskaya.

She proposed expanding the operation of the QR code system to non-food trade, service and service enterprises, including hotels, hairdressing salons, beauty salons, saunas and spa salons.

The corresponding decree has not yet been published. However, if the document is signed, it will be valid from November 8 until further notice.

Recall that while QR codes about vaccination or postponed coronavirus are required in cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes. And food courts, children’s and entertainment centers in the shopping center should be closed.