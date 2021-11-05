In Russia, with the introduction of non-working days, herd immunity increased to 48% :: Society :: RBC

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said yesterday that the rate of vaccination against coronavirus in Moscow has more than quadrupled since the beginning of October. “The dynamics are, in principle, not bad. It would be nice if it was preserved further, ”the mayor pointed out. He noted that the statistics are relative, since some Muscovites are vaccinated in other regions, for example, in the Moscow region.

Experts interviewed by RBC previously said that in order to interrupt the spread of coronavirus, the level of herd immunity in Russia must rise to a level of 70 to 80%. Epidemiologist Eduard Shunkov pointed out that, perhaps, the level of herd immunity should reach 90%. “But it may be lower if employees of organizations who are in active contact with people by the nature of their work are immune,” the expert explained.

According to experts, herd immunity in Russia has not yet formed, both due to the low rates of vaccination and due to new mutations of the coronavirus. “This is not news, but our misfortune. People don’t want to do [прививку], get sick, as a result, the virus changes, and more and more mutations appear, ”said immunologist Mikhail Kostinov.

In an effort to encourage citizens to get vaccinated, the government has extended the federal prize draw for vaccinated people until the end of the year. The winners receive 100 thousand rubles each.

Over the past day, 40,735 new cases have been identified in the country. The total number of infected people exceeds 8.7 million. 1 192 patients died per day. The total number of deaths exceeded 244 thousand.