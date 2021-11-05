https://ria.ru/20211105/koronavirus-1757768082.html

In the Jewish Autonomous Region, due to refusal to vaccinate, 12 more ambulance workers quit

2021-11-05

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. In the village of Pashkovo in the Jewish Autonomous Region (JAO), 12 local ambulance employees quit due to refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19, Vladislav Kogan, the head physician of the local ambulance substation, told BFM. Previously, Kogan confirmed to RIA Novosti that all 15 employees of the ambulance of the city of Obluchye also wrote a letter of resignation. “Fifteen people were initially, then we added, we counted on the lists that recently, well, 27 people,” he said. According to him, the workers explain this by the fact that they constantly work in the “covid” hospital, and no one has yet got sick. As the medical authorities of the region assure, people living in this area will not be left without the prompt help of doctors. The chief sanitary doctor of the region Pavel Kopylov previously signed a decree according to which, by November 15, 80% of the team must begin to vaccinate against coronavirus, and by December 15, vaccination must be completed. If an employee refuses to vaccinate without a medical waiver, then the employer is obliged to suspend him. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 9.3 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the Jewish Autonomous Region, 464 patients have died. The bed fund for patients with coronavirus is 278 beds, of which 89.6% are occupied. The region is home to about 156.5 thousand people. On the eve of Russia has updated the maximum number of deaths per day in patients with COVID-19. As follows from the data of the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection, over the past day, 1195 deaths were confirmed. The number of new cases of COVID-19 was 40,217 (the day before it was 40,443), 3532 infected (8.8 percent) have no clinical manifestations. The growth rate was 0.47 percent. 31,928 people were discharged after treatment and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

