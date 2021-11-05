In the Jewish Autonomous Region, the number of ambulance doctors who quit due to compulsory vaccination increased by another 12

In the Jewish Autonomous Region (JAO), another 12 local ambulance workers have resigned due to the condition of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination at work. This is reported by BFM with reference to the chief physician of the local ambulance substation Vladislav Kogan.

The ambulance in the village of Pashkovo remained practically without doctors.

“Initially there were fifteen people, then they were added, we counted on the lists that lately, well, 27 people,” the doctor said about those who quit.

He pointed out that the staff, in response to the requirement for mandatory vaccination, said that they constantly work in the “covid” hospital, and no one has yet become ill.

Earlier in the Jewish Autonomous Region all emergency medical personnel of the city of Obluchye resigned for the same reasons.

Vladislav Kogan is sure that even if all the doctors who refused vaccination leave, the settlements will still not be left without medical assistance. He noted that about 25 thousand people live in the Obluchensky district, two or three ambulance teams can cope. Previously, there were five of them.

The head of the Trade Union of Paramedics and an ambulance worker, Dmitry Belyakov, told Gazeta.Ru that the understaffing of ambulance teams after the mass dismissal of doctors in the Jewish Autonomous Region will lead to a deterioration in the quality of care.