In the Jewish Autonomous Region, the number of emergency doctors who quit due to vaccination against COVID-19 increased – Gazeta.Ru

In the Jewish Autonomous Region (JAO), another 12 local ambulance workers have resigned due to the refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is reported by Bfm with reference to the chief physician of the local ambulance substation Vladislav Kogan.

He pointed out that we are talking about ambulance workers in the village of Pashkovo.

“Initially there were fifteen people, then we added, we counted on the lists that recently, well, 27 people,” Kogan said.

According to him, the ambulance staff explain the incident by the fact that they constantly work in the “covid” hospital, and no one has yet become ill.

Previously, all ambulance personnel of the city of Obluchye, located in the Jewish Autonomous Region, quit due to reluctance to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

Vladislav Kogan, chief physician of the SMP EAO statedthat even if all the workers who refused to vaccinate leave, the city will still not be left without medical care, since about 25 thousand people live in the Obluchensky district, and two or three teams will be able to cope with such a load instead of the five currently involved.

At the same time, the head of the Trade Union of Paramedics and an ambulance worker Dmitry Belyakov in an interview with Gazeta.Ru toldthat the understaffing of ambulance teams after the mass dismissal of doctors in the Jewish Autonomous Region due to reluctance to get vaccinated will lead to a deterioration in the quality of care.