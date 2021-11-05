In the next few hours, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands may decide on the Yukos case to recover almost $ 60 billion from Russia

In the next few hours, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands may decide on the YUKOS case on the recovery of almost $ 60 billion from Russia.

The proceedings in the Dutch authorities have been going on for 17 years. The former shareholders of the Yukos oil company, which was successfully headed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, filed a lawsuit. But in 2003, he and his partner Platon Lebedev were arrested, convicted, and the company came under the control of Igor Sechin, the state-owned enterprise Rosneft. The International Arbitration Court in the 14th year ordered Russia to pay the plaintiffs a record $ 50 billion. Another 7 billion was credited as a penny. The arbitration ruled that the Russian authorities in the early 2000s carried out a large-scale attack on Yukos and the company’s beneficiaries in order to bankrupt it and take over assets. The District Court of The Hague overturned the decision after a complaint from Moscow. The court of appeal later ordered the Russian government to pay a huge amount to the former shareholders. The Ministry of Justice appealed to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands and now it will put an end to this dispute. In December last year, the same court refused to suspend the execution of the decisions of the Hague arbitration to recover the required amount in favor of the plaintiffs from Russia. Lawyers then called it a wake-up call for Moscow. Now, if the decision is in favor of YUKOS, and the authorities do not enforce it, arrests of Russian assets around the world may begin.

The Russian side previously argued that the International Arbitration in The Hague had no reason to consider the claim. Lawyers noted that Moscow has not ratified the Energy Charter, which provides such an opportunity.