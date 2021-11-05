In the Rostov region, QR codes will be introduced to visit hairdressers and baths :: Society :: RBC

“In the Rostov region, a general ban on holding spectacular, entertainment and mass events remains,” says the website of the government of the Rostov region.

The region’s authorities have tightened restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19 three times over the past few weeks. First, on October 19, the regional government announced the suspension of the work of children’s play centers and rooms, swimming pools, water parks, circuses, cinemas, theaters, sanatoriums, museums and spas. At the same time, in 27 municipalities (Taganrog, Azov, etc.) with the highest bed capacity in hospitals for patients with coronavirus, planned hospitalization was suspended. Such a measure was introduced for those cases when the failure to provide medical care does not entail a threat to human life or health, the local authorities noted.

Later, on October 27, a partial lockdown was introduced in the region from October 28 to November 7. These days, according to Golubev’s decree, non-food stores that do not sell essential goods, shopping centers, spas, swimming pools, gyms and markets are closed. Catering establishments were forbidden to work from 21:00 to 6:00. A few days later, the working conditions of the catering were adjusted – they were able to work during the lockdown only by takeaway and in the delivery format.

Over the past day, 649 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the region, 25 previously sick have died. Over the entire period of the spread of infection in the region, more than 158.6 thousand people fell ill, 7 860 died. More than 1.76 million were completely vaccinated from the coronavirus, herd immunity in the Rostov region is 53%, the headquarters calculated.