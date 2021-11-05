Insiders reveal why Jennifer Lopez broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez

“He really hopes that they will be together again.”





REX / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez











Yesterday, the celebrities announced their breakup, noting that they will try to maintain a good relationship and continue to pursue joint projects. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in early 2019. Sources of the TV channel E! News told that the initiator of the breakup was the 51-year-old performer, who has not been happy in a relationship with the 45-year-old ex-baseball player for a long time.

“Once she loses confidence, there is no turning back. She is happy with her decision, because she knows that Alex remains in her life, only in a different role, added the insider. – He respects her wishes, but really hopes that they will be together again. He does everything in his power to keep J. Lo happy. “

Lopez’s confidence could be undermined by rumors of Rodriguez’s betrayal with 30-year-old Madison LeCroy. The reality TV star Southern Charm has already commented on the situation: “I wish them all the best.”

Insiders of Us Weekly noted that Jennifer and Alex tried to keep the relationship to the last for the sake of their children. The pop star is raising 13-year-old twins Max and Emma, ​​and the athlete is 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella. Celebrities even turned to a family psychologist, but eventually realized that they were not as close as they used to be.