Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya; Putin and Lukashenko approved union programs. The main thing in Belarus in a week

Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya; lawyer Eduard Babariko was suspended from activity; social networks of the Belsat TV channel were declared extremist; for a month, lawyers are not allowed to sympathize with Andrei Zeltser, who shot a KGB officer. Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko approved the union programs of Russia and Belarus. BBC Russian Service tells about the main events of the week in Belarus.

Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Interpol has refused an international search for the leader of the Belarusian democratic forces, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. This was stated by the head of the national central bureau of Interpol in Belarus Dmitry Medvedev on the air of the pro-government TV channel Belarus-1.

According to Dmitry Medvedev, this decision was made by the headquarters of the organization after studying the materials provided by the Belarusian side on the case of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

“This is just adherence to the rules and norms that exist in the organization,” Medvedev said, adding that “Interpol never questions the legality of those criminal cases that have been initiated on the territory of Belarus.”

