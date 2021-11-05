Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya; Putin and Lukashenko approved union programs. The main thing in Belarus in a week

5 hours ago

Photo author, ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP Photo caption, Belarus tried to return Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to her homeland through Interpol, but was refused

Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya; lawyer Eduard Babariko was suspended from activity; social networks of the Belsat TV channel were declared extremist; for a month, lawyers are not allowed to sympathize with Andrei Zeltser, who shot a KGB officer. Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko approved the union programs of Russia and Belarus. BBC Russian Service tells about the main events of the week in Belarus.

Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Interpol has refused an international search for the leader of the Belarusian democratic forces, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. This was stated by the head of the national central bureau of Interpol in Belarus Dmitry Medvedev on the air of the pro-government TV channel Belarus-1.

Photo author, Sergei GAPON / AFP Photo caption, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other oppositionists urged the Interpol General Secretariat to suspend cooperation with the Belarusian authorities

According to Dmitry Medvedev, this decision was made by the headquarters of the organization after studying the materials provided by the Belarusian side on the case of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

“This is just adherence to the rules and norms that exist in the organization,” Medvedev said, adding that “Interpol never questions the legality of those criminal cases that have been initiated on the territory of Belarus.”

The General Secretariat of Interpol, in a comment to the BBC Russian Service, said that they “did not express any opinion on the legality of the criminal proceedings (in the Tikhanovskaya case), as well as in any other cases in the territory of the member states” (including Belarus).

Earlier, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the ByPol ​​initiative (it unites the siloviki who left Belarus) called on the Interpol General Secretariat not to cooperate with the Lukashenka regime. Tikhanovskaya’s headquarters believe that the Belarusian authorities have repeatedly attempted an international search for protesters with the help of Interpol mechanisms.

In April 2021, the KGB of Belarus included Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities (the head of the People’s Anti-Crisis Directorate Pavel Latushko also got there).

A criminal case was also initiated against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushko on unauthorized appropriation of power. Belarus appealed to Lithuania with a request to extradite Tikhanovskaya, but was refused with the wording “rather hell will freeze over.”

Putin and Lukashenko signed union programs… They have been preparing since 1999

On the evening of November 4, at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union of Russia and Belarus, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko approved 28 union programs. Putin agreed on their text, Lukashenko signed a decree on their implementation.

We are talking about the approval of a common military doctrine, the integration of monetary systems and cooperation in the field of monetary policy, in the agricultural sector, in the supply of energy resources. What exactly is written in these programs was never disclosed by the parties. Belarus, according to the state agency “Belta”, expects that their implementation will increase the country’s GDP by $ 1 billion. The benefit for the Russian side was not voiced. The programs themselves have been discussed since 1999.

“Everyone here criticized us, they expected, especially in Russia, separate telegram channels, whether we would sign it or not. Today we are answering this question with the entire Supreme State Council. I am signing it,” Lukashenka commented on the procedure. In response, Putin promised to “jointly resist attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our sovereign states” and continue to provide assistance to the “brotherly Belarusian people.”

Lawyer Eduard Babariko suspended from activity

Lawyer Irina Voronkova was removed from the defense of the son of ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babariko – Eduard – “due to insufficient qualifications.” This was announced on November 1 by the website of the Ministry of Justice of Belarus.

Photo author, Natalia Fedosenko Photo caption, Viktor Babariko sentenced to 14 years in prison, his son Eduard has been in jail for over a year

Eduard Babariko, like his father, has been charged with large-scale tax evasion and has been in jail since June last year. Viktor Babariko was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the summer of 2021.

According to independent observers and human rights activists, a real defeat of the legal profession as an institution is taking place in Belarus: all lawyers who take an active position in the defense of their clients (detained mainly for political reasons) are usually simply deprived of their licenses by the authorities.

Earlier, “for systematic violation of the law,” Viktor Babariko’s lawyer Yevgeny Pylchenko was removed from the activities (now he has no lawyers left at all), and a few days before that, the license of the defender of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s husband, Sergei, Natalya Matskevich, was revoked.

“Unable to merge”: ntrial indefinite strikes in Belarus

This week, the leader of the Belarusian Workers’ Union, who emigrated to Poland, Sergei Dylewski, called on all enterprise workers to go on a nationwide strike against the “illegitimate government.”

Photo author, Viktor Drachev TASS Photo caption, Protests at the Grodno-Azot plant in August 2020.

However, the idea rather showed how much the opposition forces are now divided outside Belarus. An alternative workers’ movement created with the support of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s headquarters opposed the strike; Pavel Latushko stated that “the forces failed to unite.” In general, it remains unclear who will risk going on strike in the current state of affairs in Belarus.

“I don’t know what motivates the initiators of the strike,” said political analyst Artem Shraibman. “I don’t believe in such a degree of isolation from the domestic context.”

“From 10 to 30% of people are absent from the workplace, depending on the enterprise,” Sergei Dylevsky told the BBC Russian Service. “We did not initially plan for people to march through the workshops. very good”.

It is impossible to verify these data, and Dylevsky himself, in his assessments, refers to anonymous messages from telegram channels and the words of enterprise workers. The Belarusian state media paid no attention to the topic of the strike.

In 2020, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her supporters tried to launch a national strike in Belarus, but not a single enterprise stopped work, many of the strikers were fired or brought to justice.

Lawyers are not allowed to see detainees in the Zeltser case for a month

For more than a month, lawyers have not been allowed to visit the detainees in the case of the KGB officer, IT-specialist Andrei Zeltser, who shot him dead and they do not hand over essential items. This was announced by blogger and activist Anton Motolko.

“You cannot even transfer a toothbrush, pads for women or underwear. It is also forbidden to transmit correspondence,” Motolko wrote on his Facebook. “.

On September 28, 2021, a shootout took place on Yakubovsky Street in Minsk, as a result of which Andrei Zeltser and KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk were killed. The authorities accused the “terrorist” Zeltser of the death of Fedosyuk and began to detain those who tried to “whitewash” his name in social networks – according to human rights activists, 136 people are currently in the pre-trial detention center in this case.

Photo author, Instagram Photo caption, Andrey Zeltser worked for the largest IT company in Belarus EPAM Systems

Among the detained is an employee of the “Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus” Gennady Mozheiko: he published a note in which Andrei Zeltser’s classmate spoke well of him. Now Gennady Mozheyk faces up to 15 years in prison.

Belsat website and social networks are recognized “extremist formation“

The resources of the Belsat TV channel in Belarus have been declared an extremist group. This was reported on November 3 in the telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is not only about the website and TV channel “Belsat”, but also about its pages in social networks.

The TV channel is funded, inter alia, by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Photo author, Arriens / NurPhoto Photo caption, In July of this year, the website and materials of “Belsat” were declared extremist

In July of this year, the website and materials of “Belsat” were already declared extremist – then they were threatened with a fine or administrative arrest for their repost. Now, according to the legislation of Belarus, the creation and participation in an extremist formation is a criminal offense for up to 7 years.

In addition to Belsat, more than 10 media outlets and organizations, including the Nexta telegram channel and the Rabochy Rukh movement, have been recognized as extremist groups in Belarus.