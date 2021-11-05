Johnny Depp got Amber Heard to report on where the money she promised to send to charity goes

The long-term litigation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to this day, and one of the opponents periodically gains the upper hand. This time the winner was Johnny Depp, who demanded that the court find out where Amber was doing the $ 7 million that she promised to donate to charity. Despite the fact that the actress said that part of the amount was transferred to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, representatives of these organizations said that Amber had transferred nothing to them. The court promised to consider this issue, which made the actor very happy. If Depp manages to establish that Heard lied, then he will have a chance to prove that other statements of his ex-wife are nothing more than slander in order to defame his name.

He has previously lost a number of court cases related to the fact that he was accused of domestic violence. The actor also lost out when he demanded that The Sun stop calling him “home tyrant“. At that time, Amber testified against him, saying that the actor repeatedly drank, rowed in a state of drug intoxication, threatened her and beat her. As evidence, the actress showed photographs in which you can see traces of beatings on her face, as well as screenshots of various correspondence with her ex-husband. Johnny said that it was slander, and nothing like that happened. Moreover, it was Amber, not him, who behaved aggressively and repeatedly raised her hand to Depp. He said that the actress mixed alcohol and illegal drugs, and then flew into a rage, threw heavy objects, burning candles and bottles at him. He also provided photographs with traces of physical abuse. In addition, Johnny revealed that Amber was furious when he asked her to sign a marriage contract. Then the actress allegedly chopped off the tip of his finger in a fit of anger with a large shard of a bottle.

Well, it looks like it will take a long time for the end of the legal battles, since both sides have trump cards that they will lay out in order to convince the judges to decide in their favor.

