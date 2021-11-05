https://ria.ru/20211105/ugol-1757774868.html

Kazakhstan denies Kiev’s statement on Russia’s blocking coal transit

Kazakhstan denies Kiev’s statement on Russia’s blocking the transit of coal – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021

Kazakhstan denies Kiev’s statement on Russia’s blocking coal transit

Russia did not block the transit of coal from Kazakhstan, only “some restrictions” were noted due to the congestion of the infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and … RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

2021-11-05T09: 13

2021-11-05T09: 13

2021-11-05T09: 13

economy

in the world

Ukraine

Kazakhstan

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/05/1600103193_0:317:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7d33a5fca7b91ceedca7693341d6ffa9.jpg

NUR-SULTAN, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Russia did not block the transit of coal from Kazakhstan, only “some restrictions” were noted due to the congestion of the infrastructure, the head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus said on Thursday that Russia stopped the transit of coal from Kazakhstan going to Ukraine, blocking all supplies in November. According to him, the corresponding restriction was imposed only on thermal coal and does not apply to the supply of coking coal. At the end of October, Gerus announced that Russia would stop supplying coal to Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1. This information was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, RIA Novosti, indicating that the termination of supplies of thermal coal to Ukraine is associated with growing needs within the Russian Federation, while Russian companies will continue to supply other types of coal in November. plans to accumulate coal reserves for the heating season and intends to increase its own production and imports. And Prime Minister Denis Shmygal then assured that Ukraine is fully prepared for the heating season in the context of the energy crisis in Europe, and the whole country will be warm in winter.

https://ria.ru/20211105/ukraina-1757770416.html

Ukraine

Kazakhstan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/05/1600103193_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ba0e7c21367fbea310a6aaec05f38c03.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, in the world, ukraine, kazakhstan, russia