Kiev accidentally blacklisted the Ukrainian actor next to the Russian ones :: Society :: RBC

Tomusyak’s wife Ekaterina told Vesti.ua that the problem may be related to the Russian website kino-teatr.ru. She ruled out the possibility that there is an actor in Russia who is her husband’s full namesake.

“The fact is that on the Russian site kino-teatr.ru someone accidentally or deliberately added Valentine to the list of actors involved in this film. We found out about this a month ago, but I immediately wrote to this site and it was quickly removed from this list, ”she explained.

The press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture confirmed to ICTV Facts that Tomusyak was blacklisted precisely because of the filming of the film Solntsepek. The press service added that the list itself is determined by the SBU, and the Ministry of Culture simply posts information on its website.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy on November 3 added 32 new names to the list of persons threatening the national security of Ukraine. As Ukrainian publications, for example Strana.ua wrote earlier, all of these are Russian actors. At the same time, Tomusyak was named in the same list.

The full blacklist is published on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture. Now there are 258 people in it. The reasons why the new names were added to the list were not officially disclosed. Strana.ua writes that some of the new defendants were filmed in “Solntsepek”.

The black list, which mainly includes Russian cultural figures, appeared in 2015. It is drawn up by the Ministry of Culture on the basis of appeals from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the SBU and the National Council on television and radio broadcasting. Now, according to the law on cinematography, Goskino should ban all projects with Tomusyak’s participation on Ukrainian television, including the popular Ukrainian TV series “Nothing Happens Twice” and “Serf”.

At the end of June, Russian singer Philip Kirkorov was included in the list of persons posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine. The reasons were also not disclosed. A few days later, the musician was also removed from the list without explanation. After getting on the list, the singer recorded a video message on Instagram. “Blacklisting the People’s Artist of Ukraine already sounds absurd,” Kirkorov said. According to him, the decision of the Ministry of Culture was not against him, but “against Russia, the hatred for which is overwhelming.” “If Kirkorov becomes a threat to the state, then the state can only be pitied,” the singer said.