Kiev announced the presence of unaccounted for billions of cubic meters of gas in Ukraine | News | News

The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party Artem Dimitruk on Thursday, November 4, on the air of the NASH TV channel, said that Ukraine could become an exporter of gas, since the country illegally produces billions of cubic meters of blue fuel.

“I will reveal a terrible secret for everyone: it is no secret to anyone that 40% of the economy in our country is in the shadows. The mining industry is one of the most corrupt, where you can steal the most, ”the parliamentarian explained.

As a result, according to Dimitruk, in Ukraine, taking into account the state and speculators, 34 billion cubic meters are produced. m of gas.

According to the deputy, these volumes would be enough to provide for the population and industry of Ukraine. At least another 4 billion could be exported.

In this situation, Dimitruk blamed the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine. According to him, the company is run by “scoundrels and thieves”, including the current head of the concern, Yuriy Vitrenko, whose tenure in this position is provided only thanks to “cool schemes and kickbacks” to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, on November 3, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said at a government meeting that the upcoming winter season in Ukraine will be difficult against the background of the situation with energy resources in the country. According to him, the government of the country is faced with the task of providing a sufficient amount of energy resources, “so that the whole country is warm.”

A day earlier, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin noted that the country at current energy prices will not be able to survive another heating season. He is convinced that the upcoming winter season will be extremely difficult for Ukraine. At the same time, the ex-minister expressed hope for a positive outcome.