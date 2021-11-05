Life expectancy of Russians decreased by two years

Russia has become the leader in falling life expectancy among 37 countries with high and middle income citizens. This indicator decreased by 2.33 years for men and 2.14 years for women. This is stated in a study published in the British journal BMJ. The TV channel “Dozhd” drew attention to the article (recognized in Russia as a “media-foreign agent”).

In second place in terms of falling life expectancy in the United States – 2.27 years for men and 1.61 years for women, in third place Bulgaria – 1.96 years for men and 1.37 years for women. Also among the leaders are Lithuania, Chile and Spain. The study authors looked at mortality data for 2020 in 37 leading countries and then compared them with statistics from the past five years. The article says that in 34 countries, the pandemic of the new type of coronavirus has led to a decrease in the life expectancy of the population. Only in New Zealand, Taiwan and Norway did life expectancy rise on the contrary.

The author of the article is a team of 37 people, which includes two Russian scientists from the Higher School of Economics. The Dozhd TV channel points out that studies on how the coronavirus pandemic affected life expectancy had already been conducted, but the data were not always complete or did not include Russia.

According to Rosstat, life expectancy in Russia in 2020 was 71.54 years. It fell 1.75 years for the first time since 2003.