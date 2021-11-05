Media: in New Moscow, four newcomers beat a man with a child

https://ria.ru/20211105/napadenie-1757787742.html
MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. In New Moscow, a group of four young people of Caucasian appearance attacked a father with a child, writes “360”. The incident took place in the evening in the Novy Vatutinki area, near a shopping center. Judging by the footage published on the Web, men – presumably newcomers – threw themselves into a crowd, despite on the proposal to resolve the issue “one-on-one”. Soon passers-by intervened in the conflict. The reasons for the fight are unknown. The press service of the Moscow Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, RIA Novosti, said that the police had begun an investigation. According to preliminary data, no victims. Investigators examine camera recordings and identify the participants in the conflict. In early October, there was a high-profile case of beating a young man in the Moscow metro. A drunken company injured a man who interceded for the girl. Three natives of Dagestan were detained and arrested, they are charged with attempted murder.
