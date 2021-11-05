Megan Fox sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Colson Baker

The actress has been spotted wearing an engagement ring.





Legion media

Coulson Baker and Megan Fox











34-year-old Megan Fox and 30-year-old Colson Baker, who is better known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, got engaged. At least this is what the Western media say. Most recently, the actress, along with her boyfriend, got into pictures of the paparazzi in New York. But the reporters were attracted not by the couple’s next joint exit, but by the diamond ring on the ring finger of the Transformers movie star, very reminiscent of an engagement ring.

Sources have long argued that Baker is about to propose. He is family-oriented and has a deep crush on Meghan. “Their friends will definitely see that they will get engaged next year,” an insider said in 2020.

We will remind, the couple declassified the relationship in May last year. They developed so rapidly that even the loyal fans of the couple did not have time to follow them. Fox immediately after breaking up with her husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three sons, began an affair with the performer. It was rumored that their relationship began when Megan had not yet broken up with her ex-spouse. Now the actress is happy in a relationship with Coulson and has even already introduced him to the heirs.