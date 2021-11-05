Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and others in the new part of “The Expendables”

Хорошие новости для любителей боевиков - в октябре стартую сьемки четвертой части “Неудержимых”.

Did you miss the old-timers of Hollywood? Then we hasten to please you – very soon the fourth part of the cult film “The Expendables” will appear on the big screens. Lionsgate and Millennium Media have announced the resumption of the action movie franchise.

The cast has remained the same, which is good news. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who appeared in the previous three parts, are going to continue to fight criminals in the fourth. The producers decided to add new faces to them: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Spencer Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly worked on the script for the new film. So far, the details of the plot have not been declassified, although it is clear that the action will be centered around the veteran mercenaries. According to insiders, Sylvester Stallone, who has been the main character in “The Expendables” since 2010, will change with Statham – now he will have the most powerful weapon. As for Megan Fox, she will become the main woman in a truly brutal environment. According to the information, the shooting of the sequel to the cult film will begin at the end of October this year.

It’s so great to bring stars like this together for a seamless action movie. The new film will raise the stakes and become the biggest and coolest adventure ever

Says Jason Constantin, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Recall that the first part of “The Expendables” was released in 2010, which brought together the legendary cast of the 80s: Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger.