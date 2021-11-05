More fun together: what Macron and Erdogan are up to in the South Caucasus | Articles

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the possibility of creating a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus. It is planned to include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey and Iran. Moscow supported the idea. But other possible participants reacted differently. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Let’s figure it out for six

“Currently, positive steps are being taken in the South Caucasus and our brother Ilham Aliyev decisively wants to continue these positive steps. At this meeting, the issue of creating a six-party platform in the region came to the fore … Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Georgia and Armenia, if they all agree, we will create a platform for peace here “, Said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He discussed the idea of ​​creating a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders come up with this initiative for cooperation on Karabakh and the issue of unblocking transport and economic ties in the region. Since 1992, negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh have been conducted within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group with the participation of Russia, the United States and France.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova supported the idea of ​​creating a “3 + 3” format: on the one hand – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, on the other – Iran, Russia and Turkey. “ We believe that the time has come to translate these plans into practice. The development of multilateral regional cooperation meets the interests of all prospective participants in this format. In our opinion, its launch would help to increase trust in interstate relations, resolve existing contradictions, and reveal the economic and transport potential of the region. There are many questions, especially since they now have new inputs in the form of the situation with the pandemic, which have set new accents. Therefore, the format can and should offer solutions to both old problems and new challenges, ”the diplomat said.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

She also noted that Baku and Yerevan highly appreciate the role of the Russian peacekeepers, and called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to start the process of border delimitation with its subsequent demarcation as soon as possible.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already discussed this “3 + 3” initiative with Turkish and Iranian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hossein Amir Abdollahian. According to the Russian minister , Tehran has a positive attitude towards this proposal. Moscow hopes that Georgia will also “take an interest in creating such a mechanism for consultations and agreeing decisions on the development of the Transcaucasus.” There have been no diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia since 2008.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani said that it would be difficult for Tbilisi to participate in the format together with Russia, but at the same time his country should be represented in some form in major geopolitical projects.

Parliament building of Georgia in Tbilisi Photo: RIA Novosti / Anton Podgayko

In the midst of the confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Tbilisi tried to demonstrate neutrality. The country has suspended military transit for both sides of the conflict, both by land and by air. It is important for Georgia to maintain good-neighborly ties with Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as its role as a regional hub. Tbilisi is worried about the growing role of Russia in the region and the possibility of opening new transport corridors. We are talking about bypass roads in Georgia. One route should pass through Armenia and connect Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhichevan, the second – through the Azerbaijani territory, connect Armenia with Russia.

Miscellaneous claims

In mid-October, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a trilateral meeting with Sergei Lavrov. They made it clear that they are not entirely satisfied with the implementation of the clauses of the agreement of November 9, 2020. However, the parties put different meanings into this. Armenia is interested in the immediate return of all detainees who remain in Baku and the mandatory extension of the Russian peacekeeping mission for the next five years.

Azerbaijan insists on starting negotiations on the delimitation of borders and the importance of fulfilling agreements on opening all transport communications in the region. Baku is also raising the issue of the maps of the minefields of Karabakh, which Yerevan has not transmitted in full and with the required accuracy. In addition, both sides periodically report violations of the complete ceasefire.

Armenian fears

Erdogan proposed to launch the six-party format shortly after, on the night of November 10, 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an armistice agreement with the mediation of Russia. The parties agreed to end hostilities, staying in occupied positions and agreeing on the exchange of prisoners. Moscow sent its peacekeepers to Karabakh. Yerevan promised to return the Kelbajar, Lachin and Aghdam districts to Baku.

Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center Photo: TASS / Gavriil Grigorov

Turkey also participated in the conflict settlement process, but is not included in the peacekeeping mission. Her participation is limited to work in the Russian-Turkish monitoring center on the territory of Azerbaijan. Representatives of Ankara do not travel to the zone of the former conflict.

“Armenia wants to open borders, peaceful good-neighborly relations. Including Turkey. But Ankara played an aggressive and destabilizing role in the region, therefore, in order to improve relations, Turkey must win the trust of Armenia. The hostile statements of Erdogan and Aliyev are perceived negatively in Yerevan. Armenians fear that the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders will not stop there and want to get what they did not receive after the war “, – said Armenian political scientist Armine Manukyan in a conversation with Izvestia.

After the signing of the trilateral agreement, an internal political crisis began in Armenia. “I am not sure that the Armenians who have suffered such losses in this war will understand this six-way regional cooperation. Although some politicians are calling for reconciliation with both Turkey and Azerbaijan, they call to start a dialogue, ”the specialist noted.

And ours and yours

A certain balance in the work of this platform, in addition to Russia, is created by Iran – the only country bordering simultaneously with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh. Since the early 1990s, the Islamic Republic has been in favor of a political settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Tehran’s position is ambiguous: it opposes the reshaping of the official Azerbaijani borders, but at the same time calls for the interests of Armenians to be taken into account.

Border tower in Iran. View from Jebrail region of Azerbaijan Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexey Kudenko

The Iranian authorities do not like Azerbaijan’s close interaction with Israel and Turkey, and Tehran considers Baku’s friendship with Washington to be a potential threat to their national security. At the same time, 30 million ethnic Azerbaijanis live in the north of the country.

In turn, about 200 thousand Armenians are integrated into Iranian society, many of them hold important government posts. Through influential Armenian diasporas, Tehran can lobby for contacts with the West, so it is very interested in close cooperation with Yerevan. Although Iran has much less leverage over the situation in the South Caucasus than Russia or Turkey.