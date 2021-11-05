Most of the power units of TPPs stopped in Ukraine

https://ria.ru/20211105/ukraina-1757770416.html

Ukraine plunges into darkness

In Ukraine, most of the power units of TPPs stood up – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021

Ukraine plunges into darkness

As of November 4, more than half of the power units at thermal power plants did not work in Ukraine, a deputy said on the air of the Nash TV channel … RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

2021-11-05T06: 41

2021-11-05T06: 41

2021-11-05T07: 37

in the world

Ukraine

Batkivshchyna party

Europe

Kiev region

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

ukrenergo

Denis Shmygal

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149161/73/1491617334_0 0:1598:899_1920x0_80_0_0_15e56aadaa3a7f154e7a207ecbc6df14.jpg

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. As of November 4, more than half of the power units at thermal power plants were not working in Ukraine, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from Batkivshchyna, First Deputy Chairman of the Budget Committee Ivan Krulko said on the air of the Nash TV channel. that Ukraine was forced to use emergency assistance from the power system of Belarus due to the increased failure of TPP power units, its approximate volume was about 3500 MW – for reducing coal supplies to a minimum. “This is a serious problem. What are we going to do in this situation when, God forbid, due to a lack of electricity, rolling blackouts begin, including in hospitals,” the deputy warned. At the same time, he added that “normal authorities” in “normal countries” in such cases begin to act. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko at the end of September said that Ukraine is lagging behind the planned plans for the accumulation of coal reserves for the heating season and intends to increase its own production and imports. And Prime Minister Denis Shmygal then assured that Ukraine is fully prepared for the heating season in the context of the energy crisis in Europe, and the whole country will be warm in winter.

https://ria.ru/20211102/pomosch-1757446282.html

Ukraine

Europe

Kiev region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149161/73/1491617334_231 0:1582:1013_1920x0_80_0_0_6252804e38ce279732815ddaa29a853b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Batkivshchyna Party, Europe, Kiev Region, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, Denis Shmygal