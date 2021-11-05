https://ria.ru/20211105/ukraina-1757786590.html

Biden made Ukraine an orphan, defenseless against Russia

The coming to power in the United States of President Joe Biden seriously worsened the position of Kiev in the confrontation with Moscow, retired captain of the first rank of the American Navy said

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. The coming to power in the United States of President Joe Biden seriously worsened Kiev’s position in the confrontation with Moscow, retired captain of the first rank of the US Navy Harry Tabakh said on the YouTube channel Intervizor. According to him, today Ukraine’s room for maneuver has sharply decreased, and Russia, in in turn, can sweep it from this “small foothold”. At the same time, Kiev cannot count on Biden’s help. “Biden shows that Ukraine is not important to him, that he plays up to Putin. That Ukraine is so unimportant to him that he is not even ready to send an ambassador there. He is not needed there. Ukraine itself And Putin takes it all as a gift, “Tabakh emphasized. Earlier, the Ukrainian political scientist Andriy Yermolaev said that the Western countries” deeply on the drum “the real state of affairs in his country. He expressed the opinion that in Europe they are demonstratively on the side of Kiev, however, in fact, they are not inclined to actively cooperate and are limited to “a constant drip”. The expert also stressed that “no Macron and Biden” will solve the problems of Ukraine, but the authorities should do it.

