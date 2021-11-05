Newsweek: State Department inspectors did not find bottle of whiskey donated by Pompeo

https://ria.ru/20211105/viski-1757771088.html

WASHINGTON, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Officials of the General Inspectorate at the US Department of State could not find a collectible bottle of whiskey, which was donated to ex-head of the department Mike Pompeo, according to Newsweek. The search for a bottle of Suntory Hibiki whiskey, which was presented to the then Secretary of State Pompeo in 2019, became known in early August. The cost of the gift presented by the Japanese authorities is 5.8 thousand dollars. According to American law, Pompeo could not accept it, like any other gifts more expensive than $ 390. The report of the inspector general notes that 77 people visited the gift vault from August 3, 2020 to January 31, 2021, most of them by the time the investigation began. have already left their positions in the government. The General Inspector also spoke about the “chaos” that reigned in the vault as of January 2021, when the Joe Biden administration came to power. According to him, the facility needs a new level of control and security.

