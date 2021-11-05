https://ria.ru/20211104/neft-1757743360.html
Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices up to one hundred dollars per barrel
Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices to one hundred dollars per barrel – Russia news today
Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices up to one hundred dollars per barrel
It is difficult to say now whether oil prices will reach $ 100 per barrel, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T20: 19
2021-11-04T20: 19
2021-11-04T22: 39
situation with exchange rates and oil prices
economy
brent
Alexander Novak
oil prices
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755654839_0:230:3232:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89d58e36fde2ba3ce1f3ac4cc24d549c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Now it is difficult to say whether oil prices will reach $ 100 per barrel, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. At the same time, according to him, the oil price at $ 80 per barrel objectively reflects the current situation on the market. Oil prices are now at multi-year highs. Since October, the Brent brand has been steadily holding in the corridor of $ 82-84 per barrel and reached $ 86 at the end of the month, which is the maximum since 2018. monthly increase of 400 thousand barrels per day. Dmitry Marinchenko, director of the group for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, told RIA Novosti that this expected step and the market is unlikely to react significantly to it.
https://ria.ru/20211104/neft-1757733263.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755654839_449-0:3180:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ebd29a1419e64fc7cb822165818f459.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economics, brent, alexander novak, oil prices, russia
Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices up to one hundred dollars per barrel