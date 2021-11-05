https://ria.ru/20211104/neft-1757743360.html

Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices up to one hundred dollars per barrel

Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices to one hundred dollars per barrel – Russia news today

Novak assessed the possibility of a rise in oil prices up to one hundred dollars per barrel

It is difficult to say now whether oil prices will reach $ 100 per barrel, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T20: 19

2021-11-04T20: 19

2021-11-04T22: 39

situation with exchange rates and oil prices

economy

brent

Alexander Novak

oil prices

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755654839_0:230:3232:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89d58e36fde2ba3ce1f3ac4cc24d549c.jpg

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Now it is difficult to say whether oil prices will reach $ 100 per barrel, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. At the same time, according to him, the oil price at $ 80 per barrel objectively reflects the current situation on the market. Oil prices are now at multi-year highs. Since October, the Brent brand has been steadily holding in the corridor of $ 82-84 per barrel and reached $ 86 at the end of the month, which is the maximum since 2018. monthly increase of 400 thousand barrels per day. Dmitry Marinchenko, director of the group for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, told RIA Novosti that this expected step and the market is unlikely to react significantly to it.

https://ria.ru/20211104/neft-1757733263.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755654839_449-0:3180:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ebd29a1419e64fc7cb822165818f459.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, brent, alexander novak, oil prices, russia