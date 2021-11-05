NVIDIA Shares Soar 15% – Analysts Considered The Company Has Great Potential In The Metaverse

NVIDIA shares surged to a record high in trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo analysts raised their target price estimate for the company by about 30%, saying the graphics maker has excellent opportunities to participate in the creation of the metaverse. Consequently, NVIDIA shares jumped 15% to $ 306.72. Thus, the company is ready to close the trading day with a market capitalization of over $ 760 million.

This week NVIDIA became the seventh-largest company in the US by market capitalization. In 2021, the company’s shares are up more than 134%. Wells Fargo analysts raised their target price for NVIDIA shares from $ 245 to $ 320. On Wednesday night, they wrote that the company is an excellent tool and platform for the development of the metaverse in a wide range of applications. Analysts predict that the metaverse – the version of the Internet in which users interact in virtual worlds – could create a $ 10 billion market opportunity for NVIDIA over the next five years. They state that nearly 20 million designers and engineers can turn to NVIDIA’s open platform Omniverse. Analysts believe that designers will be especially interested in Omniverse, because, according to analysts, real-time modeling improves productivity.

The metaverse has gone from being a tech enthusiast’s dream to a hot investment trend since Facebook recently changed its name to Meta. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, spoke about plans to invest billions of dollars in the construction and development of the metaverse, emphasizing that his company will be among those who determine how users interact on the Internet in the future.

Wells Fargo analysts aren’t the only ones who see NVIDIA as a key player in the metaverse market. The $ 209 million Roundhill Ball Metaverse Exchange Traded Fund, which launched in June, holds a 9.2% stake in NVIDIA. The vice president of Roundhill believes NVIDIA has an edge over the competition by developing high-performance GPUs that are also capable of handling complex computing tasks. VR-compatible NVIDIA Omniverse allows users to interact in real time and create physically accurate simulations with realistic lighting, he said. Roundhill believes this type of infrastructure will be critical to the metaverse as users strive for immersive experiences that blur the line between physical and virtual.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang predicts that GPU performance will more than double every two years, and these upgrades will significantly advance the foundation of the metaverse.