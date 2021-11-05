https://ria.ru/20211105/bednost-1757770861.html

Ukrainians were doomed to poverty

"Observer": Ukrainians were doomed to poverty in 2022 – RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021

Ukrainians were doomed to poverty

Ukrainians in 2022 expect a decrease in the real size of the minimum wage and pensions, reports the Observer portal. RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainians in 2022 expect a decrease in the real size of the minimum wage and pensions, the Observer portal reports. The minimum pension will remain at the level of 1934 hryvnias until July 2022, after which it will increase to 2027 hryvnias, and in December – to 2093 hryvnias. At the same time, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Social Development, a pensioner needs 3,692 hryvnia per month for the most basic needs. Such figures, the Observer notes, indicate that most Ukrainians on a well-deserved rest in 2022 are doomed to poverty. will increase by only three percent, by 200 hryvnia – up to 6700. At the same time, the expected inflation rate is projected at the level of five to seven percent. The Verkhovna Rada previously supported the draft law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2022. In its current form, the draft budget provides for revenues in the amount of 1.267 trillion hryvnia, expenses – 1.441 trillion hryvnia. The budget deficit will amount to 188 billion. Earlier, political scientist Andriy Yermolaev said that the Ukrainian economy is actually working “in the negative”, no one will be involved in filling the Pension Fund. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, in turn, said that the average Ukrainian pension is about three times lower than the Russian average. The politician also expressed the opinion that today’s Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe “in absolutely all respects.”

Ukraine

2021

news

