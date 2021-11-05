Oil, lockdown, Donbass, Fed and holidays – and these are just some of the reasons for the weakness of the ruble

Schedule dollar / ruble at intervals of 1 hour

The ruble depreciated against the dollar as oil prices fell ahead of two days of public holidays in Russia. Government bond yields fell for the first time this week after the Finance Ministry canceled an OFZ auction on Wednesday, citing market volatility.

The ruble by 14:51 Moscow time fell by 0.7% to 72.07, having decreased by 1.5% for the week to date. The ruble so far has shown the worst performance in emerging markets in November, after in October it showed the second largest gain in the class of emerging currencies. Brent crude oil -2.0% to $ 83.00 per barrel.

Tensions on the border with Donbass could cool external demand, but further escalation is unlikely, Dmitry Polevoy wrote in a note, an analyst at Locko-Invest. Tension in eastern Ukraine is growing amid a buildup of Russian army forces on the border, Bloomberg reports. The yield on 10-year ruble-denominated government bonds fell 7 bp. up to 8.27% – a fall for the first time in five sessions.

The Finance Ministry canceled the auction, according to Otkrytie analyst Andrei Kochetkov.

Index of the Moscow Exchange of Russia -1.1% to 4,161.82. This is the second day of decline. The fall in oil prices may provoke “correctional sentiment” in the Russian market, pushing the index of the Moscow Exchange to the level of 4150 points, analysts at Promsvyazbank write.

Sber CIB analysts are preparing for the worst-case scenario and admitted the possibility of a fall in the ruble against the dollar to the level of 73 rubles / $ 1 by the end of this week.

“If the Fed’s rhetoric is harsh, the EUR / USD pair is likely to fall below 1.15. As the ruble will be illiquid due to Thursday and Friday weekend, it will be especially vulnerable and could reach 73 per dollar at the end of the week.” , – analysts of Sberbank believe.

Since Monday, non-working days in Moscow will not be extended, the dynamics of the incidence of coronavirus has stabilized, said the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. Other regions are likely to follow the lead of the capital as well. Lockdown, or as it is sometimes called in Russia – non-working days / vacations, slows down GDP growth, which means it directly negatively affects the ruble.

From November 9 to December 6, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation will direct 518.2 billion rubles for the purchase of currency and gold within the framework of the budgetary rule, the ministry said. This is 1.7 times more than in October. The Ministry of Finance in January 2021 returned to buying foreign currency after 10 months of sales with a daily volume of 7.1 billion rubles (106.3 billion rubles per month). The Ministry of Finance began buying gold in July this year.

