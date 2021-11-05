Only in the market everything calmed down, as a new meme appeared

While the investment in the “memes” that individual traders use doesn’t get better over time, like a bottle of Bordeaux, you can see them converting to vintage. Each strategy is reminiscent of certain moments in the very strange market psychology of 2021.

The most famous January representatives of this vintage class are GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and several other popular assets that the inhabitants of online chat rooms supported. May was dedicated to the Shiba Inu virtual token Dogecoin, which hit a record value of around 74 cents that month. In October 2021, the palm went to a special-purpose acquisition company linked to former President Donald Trump’s social network. Avis Budget Group Inc. has already appeared in November. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

The people who thought the betting on “joke for friends” would end with GameStop Corp. missed the point. While the US is slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy amid the pandemic, trade remains a popular pastime among Americans. The disappearance of any single meme has not destroyed live only once (YOLO) investing. At least for now.

“Beginner traders with a lot of irrational trades are obsessed with investing, and this passion will not disappear anytime soon,” said Tim Grisky, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder. “YOLO lovers are looking for ‘new’ novelties, and what is considered new is constantly evolving.”

Has the spirit of the times faded?

In mid-October, one might think that investing in memes is on the decline. Ordinary employees began to return to their offices, and they had less time to trade. After the opening of cinemas, bars and sports facilities, people have other opportunities for entertainment. Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy’s Twitter feed, once filled with trading videos, has returned to soccer commentary and pizza reviews.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell by a third from the summer peak, although they are still much higher than at the beginning of the year. Dogecoin has lost two-thirds of its maximum value. Large brokerage firms serving individual investors, including Charles Schwab Corp. and Robinhood Markets Inc., trading activity has slowed in the three months leading up to October. Call trading among small investors also declined. These contracts, which allow traders to use leverage to maximize potential gains and losses on stocks, have been at the heart of much speculation this year.

The anonymous founder of Litquidity Capital, a satirical financial account that includes memes, said his portfolio of YOLO stocks, put together for fun, is getting a little boring. LitCap YOLO I, which subscribers can track on the Iris social investment app, includes GameStop, Dogecoin, and over a dozen other assets that went viral this year. The fund is up roughly 5% in the year to October 20: very little compared to the 20% rise in the S&P 500 so far. The founder of the fund, known by the pseudonym Lit, said that the portfolio began to lose its luster inherent in the zeitgeist.

Less than 24 hours after that conversation, everything changed. Trump announced plans to merge the as-yet-to-be-launched social media platform with Digital World Acquisition Corp. and the stock soared 357% on Oct.21. Litquidity bought shares for the YOLO account and immediately reported on how much things had changed in one trading day.

Quick mood swings can be a challenge for companies trying to satisfy the whims of retail traders. Startup Robinhood experienced a trading boom during the GameStop rally and Dogecoin, the only token it added to its trading app. However, the Menlo Park, California-based brokerage company was unable to capitalize on the recent Shiba Inu coin mania because it is in the app. Launched last year, Shiba Inu surpassed Dogecoin to become the ninth most popular digital currency, with a market value higher than Robinhood, at least formally.

Cautious approach

At the same time, Robinhood reported that in the third quarter, cryptocurrency trading declined 78% to $ 51 million from the previous quarter. The company also fell short of earnings forecasts for the period. Although she warned of a possible slowdown, investors dropped Robinhood shares more than 10% after the results were released. Competitors Webull Financial LLC and cryptocurrency app provider Coinbase Global Inc. offer Shiba Inu coins. However, Robinhood executives have taken a more cautious approach, saying they need to think carefully about the products they register as they don’t want to give users access to any cryptocurrencies that regulators might consider unregistered securities.

“We will be very careful,” director Vlad Tenev told analysts after publishing the earnings report. – We are a regulated organization and we hope to get more information about coins soon. So until then, we will continue to work with regulators to find an area where the rules allow innovation. ”

This approach ran counter to the requirements of at least some of the company’s 22.4 million customers. The main question that investors asked the management of Robinhood is when the Shiba Inu coin will appear in the application.

“I don’t want to be famous as a brokerage firm that destroys investors and spurs speculators,” said strategist Grisky. “Robinhood is going through a big growth phase, which is never easy.”

Gradual decline

This year the company has already found itself in the spotlight due to its activities. It became a popular trading platform for the first wave of meme investors, and had to temporarily restrict purchases of GameStop and other stocks when their volatility surged. Robinhood said this was because the clearinghouse, which records customer transactions and settles, demanded a huge deposit to cover the increased risk associated with the stock. During Congressional hearings, lawmakers asked Tenev about the incident and whether his free app makes risky trading more attractive to young investors.

The longevity of YOLO trading is due in part to the changes in technology and accessibility that have come with Robinhood, Coinbase, and other new platforms. In the past six years alone, it has become possible to view a post or meme on Reddit and buy the stock as easy as suddenly ordering a dummy tracksuit from Amazon.com. Investors not only pay zero trading fees, but rarely face the minimum investment requirement and can often buy shares of a single share or cryptocurrency. Nothing protects them from risk.

But what happens when the hype dies down? Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., doesn’t expect one major event to kill the meme trade. Instead, the hype around each investment will gradually decrease, over and over again.

“Ultimately, these shares will fall to a level that is fair for these companies,” he added. “I don’t think there will be any one reason.”

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on Bloomberg agency materials

