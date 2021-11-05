Pension fund will accelerate the process of depriving foreigners of pensions – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The Russian Pension Fund will accelerate the process of depriving foreigners of pensions from 2023. For this, a unified register of information about the population is currently being created. Elena Grigorieva, Deputy Dean of the RUDN University Faculty of Economics, told the Prime Agency about the innovation.

As the expert explained, now foreigners whose residence permit in Russia has expired or has been canceled can receive pensions for quite a long time – until the deadline for the next submission of documents comes. But the documents are provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and they do not always arrive on time. Thanks to the register of uniform information, from 2023, pensions for such people will cease to be paid almost immediately.

Foreigners can receive a Russian pension only if they worked here officially, and the employer paid insurance contributions to the compulsory pension insurance system.

And in this regard, the unified register is supposed to be made an instrument of financial control over the targeted use of state funds formed for payments to the population of the country, including the PFR budget.

As soon as information about the cancellation of a foreigner’s residence permit in Russia appears in the register, the Pension Fund will immediately stop calculating his pension.

The FIU’s interaction with the registry should begin on January 1, 2023.