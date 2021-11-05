https://ria.ru/20211104/donbass-1757755127.html

The condition for the offensive of the DPR army to Kiev is named

Pushilin called the condition of the attack on Kiev – Russia news today

The condition for the offensive of the DPR army to Kiev is named

In the event of a full-scale aggression by Ukraine, the DPR considers not only defensive actions, said the head of the self-proclaimed republic Denis Pushilin in an interview … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T22: 41

2021-11-04T22: 41

2021-11-04T23: 59

in the world

Ukraine

Denis Pushilin

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

the situation in the DPR and LPR

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1a/1729966557_0:134:3072:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_06bb193112b47ec8100ccc5f3a7fd086.jpg

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. In the event of a full-scale aggression by Ukraine, the DPR is considering not only defensive actions, the head of the self-proclaimed republic Denis Pushilin said in an interview with the YouTube channel “Sputnik in Russian.” population from the problems of the aggravation of the conflict in Donbass. “We have been observing Ukraine all this period of time and, of course, we see that illogicality and somewhere self-destruction are inherent in today’s Ukraine. Therefore, we must be prepared for any development of events,” Pushilin continued. said that in Donetsk they are focused on a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but at the same time they are ready for military aggression on the part of Kiev. “But as soon as Kiev crosses this line and tries to resolve the conflict by military means, our hands will be free. we will focus not only on defensive actions in terms of our position as such, “the DPR head warned. Aspects of Ukraine in April 2014 launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Kiev in February 2014. According to the UN, more than 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, after the armistice agreements between the parties, shootings continue, and at the end of October the security forces carried out a series of attacks on the territory of the DPR using drones.

https://ria.ru/20211030/blokada-1756987921.html

https://ria.ru/20211030/ukraina-1756947161.html

Ukraine

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1a/1729966557_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bebdbf05cd3ecc407901c35610cdc3c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, the situation in the DPR and LPR