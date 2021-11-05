https://ria.ru/20211105/pushkov-1757763407.html

Moldovans dissatisfied with Russia put in place

Pushkov criticized the statements of Moldova on the gas contract with Russia

Moldovans dissatisfied with Russia put in place

Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized the statements of the Moldovan authorities regarding the gas contract with Russia.

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized the statements of the Moldovan authorities regarding the gas contract with Russia. Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu thanked the United States for support during the gas crisis, and the Prime Minister of the Republic Natalya Gavrilitsa said that long negotiations with Gazprom amid the gas crisis in Moldova are abnormal high gas prices on the international market were a cruel game on the part of Russia. “No matter how Russia behaves, everything is bad for our” partners. ” it was the Prime Minister of Moldova who accused us of a “cruel game”, and President Sandu decided to thank the United States from the bottom of her heart for the “help” from the United States, from where not a single cubic meter of gas came from, “Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel. The senator also commented on the statements of the head of the Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG Pavel Maevsky that the gas crisis in Moldova should be a warning to Europe about the risks of “dependence” from “Gazprom”. Pushkov recalled that Russia did not prevent Moldova from buying gas from Poland, even from Ukraine, but Chisinau himself chose supplies from Russia. “I chose it because of the reasonable price and guaranteed supplies. And the Polish side, as always, is angry, and even asks Gazprom to lower the gas price – the gas crisis in Europe is, they say, very expensive. Expensive? Don’t take it,” he added. On October 22, the Parliament of Moldova introduced a state of emergency in the country in a situation of gas shortage. Then, on October 25 and 26, the country signed contracts for a trial purchase of one million cubic meters of gas from PGNiG and Dutch Vitol, and on October 27 – 1.5 million cubic meters from Swiss DXT Commodities and PGNiG. Before that, Russia was the only gas supplier to Moldova. As a result, on October 29, the country’s authorities agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of gas to the republic for five years, subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debt in 2022.

